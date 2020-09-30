Are your products expensive? If you answered yes to all these questions, then we have good news for you. Wash day does not have to be complicated and drain the bank. Choose a day this weekend because your hair is about to experience a whole new feel.

We highly recommend this bomb wash day routine as seen by Valerie Egbuniwe that utilizes absolutely NO HEAT! She makes washday look soothing and its with help from the Mega Growth products. Watch to spot how she achieves a sleek back with no gel but just the Leave in strengthener and growth oil.

The Mega Growth recently launched a wash day pack, a combination of a stimulating shampoo and detangling conditioner that tick all the right boxes. Affordable, effective and feeds your hair with love. How does the saying go? love your hair and it will love you back!

Now that you have made the decision to have a healthy hair journey, by giving up heat and products that contain sulphates, silicones, and parabens.

Healthy hair does not have a look. It could be short, scanty, and might even be lacking edges but here is the catch; healthy hair is available to everyone.

With that being said, let us share some tips on restarting a healthy hair journey.

Use hair products that address the issues or needs of your hair. Using the Mega Growth Deep conditioner for breakage prone hair and the Mega Growth leave in strengthener for moisture on dry strands.

Be consistent in your wash day routines using the Mega Growth wash day combo pack.

Between washes, regularly moisturize your hair and seal in that moisture with natural oils using the Mega Growth growth oil.

Stretch relaxers by going more than six weeks between touch-ups

Using little to no heat on your hair

Relaxed, natural or texlaxed, the main key to healthy hair is finding what process works for you. Check out how Cassie Daves restarted her healthy hair journey with the right care, habits, and products.

Have you made the decision yet? Start your healthy hair journey now.

