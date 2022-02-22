There are a lot of warning signs before a heart attack occurs. According to World Health Organization in data published in 2018, Coronary Heart Disease death in Nigeria amounted to 5.6% of all deaths.
8 warning signs of an impending heart attack
Many people call a heart attack a sudden death, but how sudden is it?
Recommended articles
That means for every 100,000 deaths, 197.37 are caused by a heart attack. In the ranking of countries in the world where heart attacks are prevalent, Nigerian is 31st.
A heart attack is caused by fat being deposited in the heart arteries thus blocking the flow of blood and restricting nutrients and oxygen to your heart.
What are some warning signs?
- Feeling unnecessarily tired
- Indigestion
- Nausea, vomiting and breaking out in cold sweats
- Heartburn
- Pain in your back, neck, jaw, and shoulders
- Tightness, pressure and pain in your chest
- Shortness of breath
- Feeling anxious and worried
How to prevent a heart attack
- Engage in physical activity
- Reduce your alcohol intake or avoid alcohol
- Lose weight if you are overweight
- Lower your blood pressure
- Try to live stress-free
- Stop smoking
- Eat healthily
- Reduce your cholesterol
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng