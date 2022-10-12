RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

8 slangs everyone interested in makeup should know

Temi Iwalaiye

Makeup like every other aspect of beauty has slangs dedicated to it.

Slangs every makeup pro knows [Instagram/Kylie]
Slangs every makeup pro knows [Instagram/Kylie]

Do you love makeup or are you just trying to learn well? There are so many slangs you need to know and if you haven’t heard them before we are sure you’d be shocked.

Read Also

A complicated word which simply means using blush to contour your face.

Contouring is now a popular word and it simply means contrasting light and dark makeup to create an illusion of a more sculpted face.

This is when you create the illusion of bigger lips by lining your lips over where it naturally stops.

Haha! Bet you thought it was food, no, baking it when you allow your makeup to set by applying loose powder on it and dusting away the excess

This is when you use a wet eyeshadow to create a metallic eye look. You can create this look by mixing your eyeshadow with setting spray.

You highlight your face by using a highlighter to brighten your complexion and features.

Interestingly, using a highlighter is known as strobing.

Hitting pan is common among makeup artists and it simply means makeup is finished and you can see the pan.

Slangs every makeup pro knows [Instagram/Kylie]
Slangs every makeup pro knows [Instagram/Kylie] Pulse Nigeria

When your crease and other parts of your eyes have contrasting colours.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 slangs everyone interested in makeup should know

8 slangs everyone interested in makeup should know

ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’

ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’

A new study shows that going on dates is landing young people in debt

A new study shows that going on dates is landing young people in debt

How to have s*x: 5 bedroom rules couples should follow

How to have s*x: 5 bedroom rules couples should follow

Fashion Police: Ex-BBN housemates need to press pause on elaborate photoshoots

Fashion Police: Ex-BBN housemates need to press pause on elaborate photoshoots

Meristem launches destinations campaign

Meristem launches destinations campaign

Japa: Should your friends know about your relocation plans?

Japa: Should your friends know about your relocation plans?

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

If your partner is sapiosexual, here's how to turn them on

If your partner is sapiosexual, here's how to turn them on

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Woman drinking water(medicalnewstoday)

Here’s why you shouldn’t drink water immediately after eating

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed [Credit: Eat This, not That]

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Weight Loss: Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it