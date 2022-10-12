8 slangs everyone interested in makeup should know

1. Draping

A complicated word which simply means using blush to contour your face.

2. Contouring

Contouring is now a popular word and it simply means contrasting light and dark makeup to create an illusion of a more sculpted face.

3. Overlining

This is when you create the illusion of bigger lips by lining your lips over where it naturally stops.

4. Baking

Haha! Bet you thought it was food, no, baking it when you allow your makeup to set by applying loose powder on it and dusting away the excess

5. Foiling

This is when you use a wet eyeshadow to create a metallic eye look. You can create this look by mixing your eyeshadow with setting spray.

6. Highlighting

You highlight your face by using a highlighter to brighten your complexion and features.

Interestingly, using a highlighter is known as strobing.

7. Hitting pan

Hitting pan is common among makeup artists and it simply means makeup is finished and you can see the pan.

8. Cut crease

Pulse Nigeria