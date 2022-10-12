Do you love makeup or are you just trying to learn well? There are so many slangs you need to know and if you haven’t heard them before we are sure you’d be shocked.
8 slangs everyone interested in makeup should know
Makeup like every other aspect of beauty has slangs dedicated to it.
1. Draping
A complicated word which simply means using blush to contour your face.
2. Contouring
Contouring is now a popular word and it simply means contrasting light and dark makeup to create an illusion of a more sculpted face.
3. Overlining
This is when you create the illusion of bigger lips by lining your lips over where it naturally stops.
4. Baking
Haha! Bet you thought it was food, no, baking it when you allow your makeup to set by applying loose powder on it and dusting away the excess
5. Foiling
This is when you use a wet eyeshadow to create a metallic eye look. You can create this look by mixing your eyeshadow with setting spray.
6. Highlighting
You highlight your face by using a highlighter to brighten your complexion and features.
Interestingly, using a highlighter is known as strobing.
7. Hitting pan
Hitting pan is common among makeup artists and it simply means makeup is finished and you can see the pan.
8. Cut crease
When your crease and other parts of your eyes have contrasting colours.
