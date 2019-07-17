If you're the parent of an underweight child, you are no doubt interested in feeding them her a high calorie diet to boost her weight. But eating healthy instead is more important. What you need to do is make sure your child is getting enough nutrition from her meals. Nutrients are way more important than calories.

A diet that's packed full of nutrients will help your child put on weight. Not just that, it will give her the required vitamins, minerals and proteins for steady growth. On the flip side, being overweight could lead to obesity. This could further lead to several lifestyle illnesses at a young age. Fat is necessary for a child’s diet, but it is the right kind of fat that aids the development of their brains and hormones. Some of the best foods for kids to gain weight are listed below:

Check Out These Nutritious Foods

Foods Rich In Protein

Proteins help your child grow. They also help children with muscle development. Fish is a very good source of protein because it is rich in Omega-3. Omega-3 helps with virtually every aspect of your child's growth and development. Beans and other legumes are rich in vitamins and minerals. Eggs are another very great source of protein. Try giving your child an egg every other day if you can.

Dairy Foods

Foods like whole milk and cheese are packed with lots of calcium, something your baby needs to form strong bones. Also, most kids love these foods. Whole milk is especially great for children who are underweight because it is rich in fat and calcium. The fat in the milk will help with their weight.

Energy Rich Fruits

Fruits like bananas and avocados are packed full of energy giving nutrients and are also high in calories. Not just that, they are great treats. Kids love to eat fruits any way, because they are mostly sweet. You'll find it easy to convince your child to eat fruits if you turn it into a smoothie or serve mixed with dessert. Like bananas and avocados.

Oats

Oats are very rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals. If you add oats to whole milk and some fruits, whether dry or fresh, you will have made a nutritious meal for your kid. Oats are high in magnesium, thiamine, phosphorus and manganese. They are also low in cholesterol and saturated fats.With a younger child, all you need to do is blend the oats for a smoother blend. Better yet, buy ground oats.

Nutritious Carbs

Refined carbohydrates like white rice cause spikes in sugar levels, so instead of piling on more white rice onto your child’s plate, go for more nutritious options. Whole grains are high in fiber and have tons of health benefits, but it is difficult for young children to digest, and could make the child feel full too quickly. Go for potatoes, pumpkin, and other root vegetables.

Yoghurt

Because yoghurt is easy to eat and is good for gastrointestinal health, yoghurt is perfect for young children. However, stay away from sugary options that are high in artificial flavors, and opt for plain yoghurt instead.

Nuts And Seeds

If your kid loves crunchy snacks, they'll probably love peanuts, almonds and other healthy nuts. Make sure the nuts you feed them have lots of mono- and polyunsaturated fats. These fats help with cholesterol. If your child is really young, make sure to ground the nuts into a smoothie or make nut butters for them.

Most often, Helping your child gain weight is simply a matter of increasing the calories in their diet, paying attention to nutrition. It's important to remember that this need not necessarily mean undernourished or unhealthy. Many parents tend to supplement the child's diet with sugary and fried food to help kids increase weight. This will destroy the appetite for tasty and nutrition-rich foods.

