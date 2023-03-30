The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you ever wondered why some women don’t get wet even when they are aroused?

Here's why women don't get wet [Women'shealth]
Here's why women don't get wet [Women'shealth]

Recommended articles

A woman's arteries widen during sexual arousal, so more blood flow travels to the vaginal area. The blood rush causes a variety of vaginal glands and mucous cells to release fluids that makes sense easier.

But there are some times when she isn’t as wet as she is supposed to and lubrication will be required.

Here are some reasons why she might need extra lubrication.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first thing to ask if a woman complained of less lubrication during sex is, 'Is there enough foreplay going on?' Without foreplay, it is hard for a woman to get wet.

Vaginal dryness can result from certain types of vaginitis; often, yeast infections can cause it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A low-dose birth control pill can result in decreased lubrication since estrogen is the hormone that causes lubrication.

Some people generate too little, too much, or somewhere in between vaginal wetness, if you generate too little then you need lubrication. It’s just how your body works.

Most women might need a lube [Women'shealthinteractive]
Most women might need a lube [Women'shealthinteractive] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Many medications can interfere with your capacity to become moist. Antihistamines are first in line. These widely used over-the-counter medications can dry out your vagina.

Thyroid conditions and immune system issues do not only dry out the eyes and mouth but the vagina.

One of the many negative consequences of smoking? Smoking reduces blood flow through the body. An increase in blood flow to the area causes vaginal lubrication.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no shame in using lubrication if you can't get naturally wet, if anything it makes sex more enjoyable.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Probiotics: The key to a healthy gut and improved male well-being

Probiotics: The key to a healthy gut and improved male well-being

Unlock your brain's potential with the right supplements

Unlock your brain's potential with the right supplements

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

6 important medical tests all women need and the right time for them

6 important medical tests all women need and the right time for them

Ayra Starr is the Sub-Saharan spokesperson for international makeup brand, Maybelline

Ayra Starr is the Sub-Saharan spokesperson for international makeup brand, Maybelline

Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on every 500SQM at the Meadows by PropertyMart in Ibeju-Lekki

Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on every 500SQM at the Meadows by PropertyMart in Ibeju-Lekki

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

2023 World Oral Health Day: Colgate partners NYSC for nationwide community outreach

2023 World Oral Health Day: Colgate partners NYSC for nationwide community outreach

Fashion and Style Trends in Nigeria: A cultural melting pot

Fashion and Style Trends in Nigeria: A cultural melting pot

How to stop 'catching feelings' and get over a crush

How to stop 'catching feelings' and get over a crush

How to cope with the loneliness that comes with adulthood

How to cope with the loneliness that comes with adulthood

Wiz kids: 5 Nigerian child geniuses and their amazing feats

Wiz kids: 5 Nigerian child geniuses and their amazing feats

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's the best way to brush your teeth [Guardianng]

The best way to brush your teeth to prevent mouth odour

This would make an orgasm last longer

Men, here's how to give your woman an extended orgasm

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you [Leadership]

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you

We need to know their skin care secret asap [Instagram]

We need the skincare routines of these 5 male celebrities ASAP