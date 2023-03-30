7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

A woman's arteries widen during sexual arousal, so more blood flow travels to the vaginal area. The blood rush causes a variety of vaginal glands and mucous cells to release fluids that makes sense easier.

But there are some times when she isn’t as wet as she is supposed to and lubrication will be required.

Here are some reasons why she might need extra lubrication.

1. There was little foreplay

The first thing to ask if a woman complained of less lubrication during sex is, 'Is there enough foreplay going on?' Without foreplay, it is hard for a woman to get wet.

2. Yeast infections

Vaginal dryness can result from certain types of vaginitis; often, yeast infections can cause it.

3. Birth control pills

A low-dose birth control pill can result in decreased lubrication since estrogen is the hormone that causes lubrication.

4. She isn’t the type of woman who gets wet

Some people generate too little, too much, or somewhere in between vaginal wetness, if you generate too little then you need lubrication. It’s just how your body works.

5. Medications

Many medications can interfere with your capacity to become moist. Antihistamines are first in line. These widely used over-the-counter medications can dry out your vagina.

6. Thyroid and immune diseases

Thyroid conditions and immune system issues do not only dry out the eyes and mouth but the vagina.

7. Smoking

One of the many negative consequences of smoking? Smoking reduces blood flow through the body. An increase in blood flow to the area causes vaginal lubrication.

