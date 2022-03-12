7 reasons why your skincare routine seems not to be working

There are a handful of reasons why your skincare routine is not working, some of them are;

1. You're using the wrong products for your skin type

Before you go ahead into skincare, you need to take out time to find out your skin type. This will give you an idea of what products to use on your skin. Some of the products you use might not be what your skin needs, therefore, knowing your skin type is very important.

2. You're not consistent

Consistency is key, even in skincare. For your skincare routine to work, you need to be consistent. You cannot just go on a break from skincare whenever you feel like it and come back to it when you feel like and expect your skin to give you the result you want. It doesn't work that way.

3. You're not patient

One thing you need to know is that skincare is not magic. It does not and will not work overnight. You need to give it time. Most of these skincare products take weeks before their effect starts showing if you're consistent.

4. You're trying out very product people recommend

You cannot try out every product or DIY everybody recommends to you. Your skin is not a trial and error board. Pick a regimen that works for you, preferably one recommended by a dermatologist, and stick to it religiously. It will definitely work out with time.

5. You keep picking at the pimples

For your skincare routine to give you the result you want, you need to keep your hands off your face. Stop touching your face, not only because it enhances acne breakout, but also because you can easily transfer germs to your face.

6. You're not getting enough sleep

Lack of sleep affects your skin greatly. Sleeping allows the skin to repair itself, so it makes sense that by not getting enough sleep, your skin suffers on multiple levels. Make sure you get at least seven hours of restful sleep each day.

7. You're skipping sun protection

It is no news that exposure to the sun damages your skin. You already know how important it is to use sunscreen before going out. Without sun protection, your skincare routine might as well be a waste of time.