7 positions that can help ease your menstrual cramps

Every month, countless women, much like yourself, face the discomfort, tears, and frustration that comes with dysmenorrhea. We've been there too, and we want you to know that there are in fact comfort positions that can help you in these times.

These relief positions, as we like to call them, can soothe your painful cramps and we'll be describing each of them.

Child's pose

Pulse Nigeria

Kneel on the floor and sit back on your heels while reaching your arms out in front of you. This stretch can relax your lower back and abdomen, easing cramp discomfort.

Pelvic tilt

Pulse Nigeria

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Gently lift your pelvis by tucking your tailbone under, then lower it back down. This movement would ease tension in the lower back and pelvic muscles.

Cobra pose

Pulse Nigeria

Lie on your stomach and place your hands under your shoulders. Slowly lift your upper body, arching your back. Cobra pose stretches and relaxes the abdominal muscles and relieves cramps.

Legs up the wall

Pulse Nigeria

Sit close to a wall and lie down with your legs up against it. This position pushes blood flow to the pelvic region, reducing cramps.

The fetal position

Pulse Nigeria

Curl up on your side like you're hugging your knees and stay in that position for a while. This helps to take pressure off your abdominal muscles and can ease cramps by reducing their intensity.

Seated forward bend

Pulse Nigeria

Sit on the floor with your legs stretched out in front of you. Slowly reach forward and try to touch your toes.

Butterfly pose

Pulse Nigeria

Sit with your legs bent and feet together, letting your knees drop out to the sides. This pose can stretch the groin area and improve circulation, easing cramps.

