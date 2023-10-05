ADVERTISEMENT
7 positions that can help ease your menstrual cramps

Anna Ajayi

Menstrual cramps are a lady's worst enemy but can paradoxically be both a torment and a familiar companion.

These positions would ease your menstrual cramps
Every month, countless women, much like yourself, face the discomfort, tears, and frustration that comes with dysmenorrhea. We've been there too, and we want you to know that there are in fact comfort positions that can help you in these times.

These relief positions, as we like to call them, can soothe your painful cramps and we'll be describing each of them.

The child's pose eases cramps
Kneel on the floor and sit back on your heels while reaching your arms out in front of you. This stretch can relax your lower back and abdomen, easing cramp discomfort.

The pelvic tilt position eases cramps
Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Gently lift your pelvis by tucking your tailbone under, then lower it back down. This movement would ease tension in the lower back and pelvic muscles.

The cobra position eases cramps
Lie on your stomach and place your hands under your shoulders. Slowly lift your upper body, arching your back. Cobra pose stretches and relaxes the abdominal muscles and relieves cramps.

The legs-up-the-wall position eases cramps
Sit close to a wall and lie down with your legs up against it. This position pushes blood flow to the pelvic region, reducing cramps.

The fetal position eases cramps
Curl up on your side like you're hugging your knees and stay in that position for a while. This helps to take pressure off your abdominal muscles and can ease cramps by reducing their intensity.

The seated-forward-bend pose eases cramps
Sit on the floor with your legs stretched out in front of you. Slowly reach forward and try to touch your toes.

The butterfly position eases cramps
Sit with your legs bent and feet together, letting your knees drop out to the sides. This pose can stretch the groin area and improve circulation, easing cramps.

Note that if any of these positions feel uncomfortable or cause more pain, stop and try a different one. Alongside these positions, you can also use a hot water bottle or take pain relievers. You deserve to feel comfortable and supported during your period.

