Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

7 interesting facts about the sperm every man should know

Anna Ajayi

One fact you probably didn't know is that semen and sperm are two different terms. Males produce semen, which contains the sperm.

Sperm has some interesting facts you may be unaware of.
Sperm has some interesting facts you may be unaware of. [Pinterest]

They may look similar to tadpoles but their importance, obviously, goes beyond appearances. Sperm determines the sex of the baby as it will either carry a female X chromosome or a male Y chromosome.

There are many more interesting facts about sperm that might surprise you; things you probably haven't heard before.

Here are some of them:

A healthy human male produces millions of sperm cells every day. About 100-300 million sperm are produced per day. The actual number varies, but it's estimated that around 1,500 sperm are produced each second!

While it's true that regular ejaculation can help keep sperm healthy, it's not a requirement for maintaining healthy sperm. Sperm production is a continuous process in the male reproductive system.

Regular releases can get rid of older sperm and might stop them from getting damaged over a long time. But if you don't ejaculate, the body naturally takes care of the unused sperm. So, yes, abstinence is possible.

Sperm cells have a very short lifespan. They can survive for a few days inside the female reproductive tract but their viability decreases over time.

A balanced and nutritious diet makes for a healthy sperm. Eating good and healthy foods like fruits and vegetables, have antioxidants that support sperm quality. The Vitamin C in fruits might even lower the chances of having chromosomal disorder or miscarriage.

Devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets can harm sperm. A study from 2012, found that wireless gadgets have a role in reducing sperm health. It was initially believed that only the heat emitted by laptops, affects sperm health, but we now understand that both computers and mobile phones connected to Wi-Fi networks can harm sperm. So, men, it's best to keep your devices away from that area.

Both smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can harm sperm health. Smoking introduces harmful chemicals, and excessive alcohol can offset hormone levels and sperm production.

As men get older, the quality of their sperm can decline, affecting fertility. Men may continue to produce sperm throughout their lives, but the quality of sperm decreases as they get older.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

7 interesting facts about the sperm every man should know

