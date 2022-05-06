7 health benefits of antioxidants

Here are some of the benefits of antioxidants:

1) Antioxidants help slow down the progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD): Age-Related Macular Degeneration is a common disease, especially in adults, that damages a person’s central vision. Research shows that antioxidants can help reduce the risk of AMD and also protect the vision of people diagnosed with AMD for up to five years.

2) Antioxidants protect the cells and DNA from free radicals: Free radicals are unstable atoms that are capable of causing illness, aging, and damage to the cells. Antioxidants help the body fight against free radicals by providing the missing electron to free radicals without becoming radicals themselves.

3) Antioxidants improve the quality of sleep: Antioxidants can help you get better sleep at night and also help people with insomnia.

An effective antioxidant may aid in the restoration of the body's internal balance when sleeping and encourage the calm that aids in having a deep, undisturbed sleep.

4) Antioxidants help prevent cancer: Antioxidants help lower the risk of developing or dying from cancer in humans.

Antioxidants act by locating and eliminating free radicals and their damaging consequences. As a result, more of the body's cells are healthy and less likely to become malignant.

5) Antioxidants reduce oxidative stress: Oxidative stress is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body.

Activities that can lead to these Oxidative stress includes excessive exercise, smoking, environmental pollution, and radiation. Antioxidants protect the body from oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals.

6) Antioxidants brighten up the skin and reduce hyperpigmentation: Hyperpigmentation occurs when the skin produces more melanin. It is caused by hormonal changes or irregular melanin production.

Hyperpigmentation can be reduced with the use of antioxidants. A good example of an antioxidant that can help stabilize melanin production and brighten up the skin is VitaminC.