RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

video 7 common things that shouldn't be found in your bedroom

5 THINGS YOU HAVE IN YOUR BEDROOM THAT SHOULDN’T BE THERE
Recommended articles

The bedroom is mainly a place where people sleep or relax after having a long day.

These are things that you should get rid of in your room as soon as possible:

Having your meal or eating edibles on the bed is very dirty because you will most likely not wash your hands after the meal and also not wash your sheets if something spills on it.

Eating in bed is most times associated with another activity like watching tv or reading, this might lead to overeating and puts you at a risk of indigestion. Leaving dirty dishes in the room as well attract pests.

Just like mobile phones, installing a television set in your bedroom is quite a huge distraction. It can completely deprive you of sleep.

According to sleep.org, “one problem with bedtime TV watching is simply the temptation to stay up late to find out what happens next.”

This shouldn't be found in your bedroom to get as much comfort as possible. The incessant vibration and ringing of phones as well as the ever-present social media distractions are harmful to your health.

According to HuffPost, the blue light emission from cell phones can disturb melatonin production, hereby causing poor sleep patterns.

The bedroom should be mainly for you to get rest so there should be no association of work with your place of rest.

You can create a space in your living room or corridor to carry out your office works.

Pets generally mess up the room if they are not well trained yet and this may lead to germs, fleas, etc.

If you really have to sleep close to your pet to have a feeling of safety, love and companionship, you can make another bed for the pet metres away from your bed to curb interruption of your lovely sleep.

Uncomfortable mattresses always ruin a good sleep so if you haven't changed yours in more than 10 years, you need to go spend that money now.

ALSO READ: Did you know that chronic neck pain could be a symptom of HIV? Here are the early symptoms!

Also there are different pillows for different sleeping patterns of people, so it is advisable to buy pillows that goes with your sleeping style to give you an enjoyable rest.

Painting your bedroom walls with very bright colours would not give you the best environment to relax.

According to a British survey, shades of blue, yellow, silver, green, and orange are the most conducive for relaxation while brown, gray and purple painted rooms are the worst.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

"World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

Here are 4 types of single ladies that men avoid

Wizkid to release 'Essence (Remix)' featuring Justin Beiber, with 'Made In Lagos (Deluxe)' on the way

Ngige: 'Other doctors are jealous of me, so they embark on strikes'

JSS1 student drags Ekiti govt to court over suspension, seeks N15m damages

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Nigeria’s basketball team lose their opening game at Tokyo Olympic Games

Some people will stab you in the back for a meal- Kate Henshaw on Nollywood industry

Actress Destiny Etiko releases steamy photos to mark 32nd birthday