7 common foods that help slow the ageing process

1. Avocados

Avocados contain potent anti-ageing properties in their flesh and oil. According to My Domaine, it’s a great source of vitamin E, which everyone knows is great for your skin. In addition, its fat content keeps your skin smooth, moisturized, and supple.

2. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, which helps produce collagen—what keeps your skin looking firm, reports The Huffington Post. The lycopene in tomatoes also prevents sun damage and helps with your circulatory system.

3. Oats

Complex carbohydrates like oats are low-glycemic, which means they don’t spike your blood sugar and cause acne and wrinkles, dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman tells WebMD. Oats also prevents skin damage and helps soothe irritated skin.

Here are more anti-ageing foods

4. Spinach

As Fitness Magazine reports, spinach is rich in beta-carotene and lutein, which help keep the skin elastic. Spinach also contains phytonutrients that help prevent sun damage.

5. Salmon

According to Today.com, fatty fish like salmon or sardines have omega-3 fats that help keep your heart and nervous system healthy. Omega-3 fats also keep your skin and hair healthy.

6. Dark chocolate

Go ahead and indulge. As long as your chocolate is made of at least 70% cocoa, a few bites of chocolate can actually help your health. Chocolate is rich in protein and B vitamins, according to

Marie Claire. Chocolate improves the health of your skin and hair, and can actually help you burn fat!

7. Eggplant

Eggplant gets its colour from nasunin, which also gives it its anti-ageing properties, reports Oprah.com. Nasunin helps keep cancerous cells at bay and also keeps your neurons healthy, slowing the development of Alzheimer’s.

