7 best protective hairstyles you can rock

Temi Iwalaiye

Whether your hair is natural or relaxed, a protective hairstyle is essential in preventing hair loss and damage.

Protective hairstyles protect your hair [Instagram]
Protective hairstyles protect your hair [Instagram]

The point of making a protective hairstyle is to avoid touching your hair many times - this is called low manipulation.

However, you must be careful with protective hairstyles as some may become too tight and cause hair loss or make your hair too dry.

Before you make any protective hairstyle, make sure your hair is clean and moisturised.

Here are the best protective hairstyles for you:

www.instagram.com

This hairstyle keeps your hair tucked away for months. What is so great about locs is that they can be styled in different ways. While you have your locs on, you can carry out whatever hair treatment you want.

www.instagram.com

This should win the protective hairstyle of the year because they do not only protect your hair but are gorgeous and easy to make.

www.instagram.com

Knotless braids are tiny braids that start with your hair and not the hair extension, that really helps to protect the root and your entire hair.

www.instagram.com

These hairstyles both involve minimal manipulation, all you have to do is plait your hair in a cornrow and you are done.

www.instagram.com

Named after the late Musician, Bob Marley, these twists are always beautiful whether made with your hair or extensions.

www.instagram.com

This is a new hairstyle that combines twists and cornrows.

www.instagram.com

An ancient relic from the past. Bantu knots are easy to make and keep your hair protected.

