The point of making a protective hairstyle is to avoid touching your hair many times - this is called low manipulation.
7 best protective hairstyles you can rock
Whether your hair is natural or relaxed, a protective hairstyle is essential in preventing hair loss and damage.
However, you must be careful with protective hairstyles as some may become too tight and cause hair loss or make your hair too dry.
Before you make any protective hairstyle, make sure your hair is clean and moisturised.
Here are the best protective hairstyles for you:
1. Locs
This hairstyle keeps your hair tucked away for months. What is so great about locs is that they can be styled in different ways. While you have your locs on, you can carry out whatever hair treatment you want.
2. Cornrows
This should win the protective hairstyle of the year because they do not only protect your hair but are gorgeous and easy to make.
3. Knotless braids
Knotless braids are tiny braids that start with your hair and not the hair extension, that really helps to protect the root and your entire hair.
4. Faux locs and crochet
These hairstyles both involve minimal manipulation, all you have to do is plait your hair in a cornrow and you are done.
5. Marley twists
Named after the late Musician, Bob Marley, these twists are always beautiful whether made with your hair or extensions.
6. Flat twists
This is a new hairstyle that combines twists and cornrows.
7. Bantu knots
An ancient relic from the past. Bantu knots are easy to make and keep your hair protected.
