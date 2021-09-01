"This can leave us feeling bloated with a multitude of digestive symptoms and lead to weight gain.”

So if you want to eat less food do the following;

1. Clear your food cabinet

Whenever you go to the market or the grocery store, do you buy a lot of unhealthy food and snacks and stock your house with them? Then you are sure to reach out to them when you are hungry.

The first step to eating healthy is to clear out your fridge and cabinet.

2. Include protein and fiber in your diet

A lot of protein and fiber in your diet will help you feel full faster than carbohydrates will. This will drastically reduce the chance of overeating.

3. Use a small plate

Pulse Nigeria

You are trying to stop eating so much but, you pick the biggest plate and keep putting so much food inside. There is no way you won’t overeat. Pay attention when eating

Most times, when we eat we would rather be scrolling through Twitter or watching a movie than focus on the food.

By concentrating on the food and food alone you are less likely to overeat and, you will feel full on time.

4. Eat slowly

The first way to stop overeating is to gobble food slowly. The slower you eat your food; they are less likely you are to overeat.

5. Don’t wait to get hungry before you eat