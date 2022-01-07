6 ways to get the best out of your perfume

1. Always use more than one perfume

Ever asked someone who smells so nice what they are using and they said do not even know, they just mix a couple of scents here and there?

That's the best way to smell nice! Mixing different scents will bring out a more authentic smell.

2. Store in a cool and dry place

Have you ever seen this on a label? Well, keep your perfume away from direct sunlight and damp spaces if you want it to last long.

3. If it is expensive, spray a little

When it comes to expensive perfumes, just a little squirt can have such a strong scent.

If it costs a lot, there is a chance that it is packaged in a small bottle. You don’t have to spray so much on yourself.

4. Spray your perfume when you are still damp

From moisturisers to perfume, they last longer on your body when mixed with a little water.

5. Spray at your pulse joints

Your pulse joints are your wrists, elbows, behind your ears, on your neck, the back of your knees.

Perfumes last longer around when sprayed on these areas because the skin around there is not thick. Also, when you spray perfume on your wrist, do not rub your wrists together.

6. Spray on your clothes