RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

6 ways to get the best out of your perfume

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Good perfumes are expensive, so how do you get the best out of them?

If you spent so much on a perfume you should get the best out of it[Getty images]
If you spent so much on a perfume you should get the best out of it[Getty images]

Smelling good is good business and there are a few tricks that will leave you smelling nice all day, every day.

Recommended articles

Ever asked someone who smells so nice what they are using and they said do not even know, they just mix a couple of scents here and there?

That's the best way to smell nice! Mixing different scents will bring out a more authentic smell.

Have you ever seen this on a label? Well, keep your perfume away from direct sunlight and damp spaces if you want it to last long.

When it comes to expensive perfumes, just a little squirt can have such a strong scent.

If it costs a lot, there is a chance that it is packaged in a small bottle. You don’t have to spray so much on yourself.

From moisturisers to perfume, they last longer on your body when mixed with a little water.

Your pulse joints are your wrists, elbows, behind your ears, on your neck, the back of your knees.

Perfumes last longer around when sprayed on these areas because the skin around there is not thick. Also, when you spray perfume on your wrist, do not rub your wrists together.

Spraying perfume on your body will not be enough to make it last longer, so spray it on your clothes too for it to last longer.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Of body counts, hoe phases and sexual conquests

Of body counts, hoe phases and sexual conquests

5 ways to have full, long relaxed hair

5 ways to have full, long relaxed hair

5 health benefits of eating periwinkle

5 health benefits of eating periwinkle

Modern birthday wishlists and daylight robbery

Modern birthday wishlists and daylight robbery

6 ways to get the best out of your perfume

6 ways to get the best out of your perfume

The best pictures on Instagram this week

The best pictures on Instagram this week

5 questions every father should ask his future son-in-law

5 questions every father should ask his future son-in-law

Things to consider before getting back together with your ex

Things to consider before getting back together with your ex

How to spend quality time with each kid when you have twins

How to spend quality time with each kid when you have twins