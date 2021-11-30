RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

Authors:

olamide olarewaju

Stomach ulcers are painful sores around the stomach lining and could be fatal! Watch out for the symptoms...

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer. [webmd]
6 symptoms of stomach ulcer. [webmd]

Stomach ulcers also known as peptic ulcers happens in at least one out of ten adults and it become increasingly common. These ulcers can be formed in the small intestine or the oesophagus.

Recommended articles

For ulcer, a painful sore forms around the stomach usually when the thick layer of mucus meant to protect the stomach digestive juices is reduced in which case, the digestive acids eats away the tissues lining the stomach!

ALSO READ: Trying to stop a sneeze could kill you! Here's why

Stomach Ulcers should be treated as soon as possible which can cure it but if left untreated, the area will keep eating away which can cause perforation, then eventually bleeding where it becomes fatal! (Stomach ulcer operations are usually not the best as they come with adverse effects especially for ladies so its best to get diagnosed early and start off treatments)

Before stomach ulcer degenerates or not sure what symptoms to watch out for, take a look below:

Heartburns are pointers for stomach ulcers. A burning sensation in the chest can happen due to intake of spicy foods but if it persists and over the counter drugs don't provide relief, see a doctor.

When hiccups and burps are persistent after eating or taking water or just 'naturally' (which isn't) then it's time to see a doctor for proper examination.

ALSO READ:5 reasons farting is great for the body!

Persistent stomach pain/sharp or dagger-like pain in the stomach may form early pointers to stomach ulcers and this should be taken care off as soon as possible.

Bloating or feeling heavy even when not necessarily filled up with food is another sign that could indicate stomach ulcer

Indigestion is another common sign that indicates stomach ulcer. If after eating anything and there's a persistent feeling of discomfort or feeling of indigestion, see a doctor.

A constant nauseous feeling especially after eating is something to be addressed by seeing a physician.

Authors:

olamide olarewaju

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Guys, here are 15 truths your girlfriend never wants to admit to you

Guys, here are 15 truths your girlfriend never wants to admit to you

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate sex more in your relationship

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate sex more in your relationship

5 amazing health benefits of turmeric

5 amazing health benefits of turmeric

These are amazing health benefits of Iru (African locust bean)

These are amazing health benefits of Iru (African locust bean)

Great shopping, exquisite food & fun experiences! Enjoy the best of the festive season with amazing experiences in Dubai

Great shopping, exquisite food & fun experiences! Enjoy the best of the festive season with amazing experiences in Dubai

These are health benefits of Kunu

These are health benefits of Kunu

Couple's Therapy: How much of your relationship should you post online

Couple's Therapy: How much of your relationship should you post online

Skincare Secrets: 5 ingredients that get rid of wrinkles around the eyes

Skincare Secrets: 5 ingredients that get rid of wrinkles around the eyes

Trending

Shea butter is all you need to clear your dark knuckles...Here's how

Dark knuckles