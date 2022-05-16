6 foods to add to your diet if you want a bigger butt

However, if you are dreaming of a naturally round, firm and bigger bum, it will take a lot more than doing intensive butt workouts.

Yes, in order to achieve that toned and firm buttock, it is also important to watch your diet and include glute-growing superfoods.

So, if you are on a quest to give serious competition to Kim Kardashian’s booty, we list down the food items which help in building the lean muscles and fat in your buttocks.

Oats

Oats contain complex carbohydrates that give you energy without raising your insulin levels. It also contains a limited amount of fat, which helps lower cholesterol and slows down the absorption of sugars.

Oatmeal is ideal to eat in the first half of the day. It is a very healthy food, replacing processed flour products and providing the necessary nutrients for gluteal enlargement.

Eggs

In order to build those glute muscles, it is essential to add one medium-sized egg to your daily routine, in addition to those glute exercises. A whole egg contains around 6 grams of protein which can be beneficial for enhancing your rear side. Eggs are also loaded with selenium, riboflavin, vitamin B12 and phosphorus, which help to strengthen the muscles.

​Legumes

Who knew that good old soaked beans and lentils can help you achieve a bigger looking butt? Yes, you read that right. Legumes (including lentils, beans, peas and peanuts) are packed with protein which will help in maximizing your muscle synthesis process. Including a cup of legumes to your diet can boost the growth of your glute muscles. They are also a good source of magnesium which is involved in energy production.

Chicken breast

Chicken is, without any shred of doubt, one of the best sources of lean protein. The best part? It is an incredibly versatile food, so whether you wish to have a bowl of chicken soup or want to consume it in tandoori form, it can be cooked easily. Include chicken breast to your diet if you want to build bigger and firm buttocks.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of antioxidants, magnesium, zinc, and fatty acids that are excellent for booty building. 28 grams(roughly 1/4th cup) of these delicious seeds contain around 8.5 grams of protein content. So, if you are looking to increase the size of your butt, we suggest including these nutritious seeds in your daily diet.

​Flaxseeds

If you want to increase the size of your booty, the first step is to focus on booty building food items. Flaxseeds are loaded with protein which makes them an ideal addition to your diet as protein is crucial to building muscle mass.

Moreover, flaxseeds also contain omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B, phosphorus and magnesium, making them an ideal source of healthy fats. You can simply add a teaspoon or two of flaxseeds to your regular glass of smoothie or protein shake.