5 women tell us if they enjoy it when men moan during sex

Temi Iwalaiye

Do women love it when their men moan? We asked five women and here's what they had to say.

How important is it to moan during sex[GettyImages]
How important is it to moan during sex[GettyImages]

One important aspect of sexual intercourse is sound. Moaning can improve the quality of intercourse drastically and even cause more intense orgasms.

Here's why you should moan during sex.

Even though moaning has been viewed as a solely feminine activity, men also have to express their sexual pleasure through sounds but do women like it?

We asked some women what sounds they like men to make during sex.

"I like it when my man makes sounds, but it shouldn’t be a bitchy sound. He shouldn’t sound like me. To be honest, I would rather he talks dirty to me. I like that."

"It shouldn’t be a soprano contest, I would prefer him to grunt or talk dirty, but I cannot imagine eerie silent sex. How else will I know he is enjoying himself?"

"Moaning makes me know he’s enjoying himself, but I want less ooh and ahh and more curse words and other obscenities like how he loves my body and whatever he is doing to me at that moment."

"I don’t mind moaning, but it should be minimal, I’d rather have him talk to me. It sounds weird if he’s making a lot of sounds, it’s very distracting."

"I love it when my man makes a lot of soft moans. A lot of ooh, aahs does a lot to me. It turns me on so much."

Studies have shown that stifling a moan prevents a person from reaching orgasm so it is important to be as expressive as possible - one has to ask if the sound made can be controlled without a measure of self consciousness?

