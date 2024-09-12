5 ways to use cycle syncing to connect with your body

ADVERTISEMENT
Aligning your lifestyle, diet, and exercise with the phases of your menstrual cycle is the best way to make you feel more in tune with your body and optimise your health.

Here are five ways to use cycle syncing to connect deeply with your body;

Menstrual cycle diet (Pinterest)
Menstrual cycle diet (Pinterest) Pulse Nigeria

Each menstrual cycle phase brings hormonal shifts that affect your body’s nutritional needs. During the follicular phase, lighter, fresh foods like vegetables, salads, and lean proteins can support energy levels. In the ovulatory phase, your metabolism is faster, so eating nutrient-dense foods rich in antioxidants like fruits, whole grains, and leafy greens can help balance the body's demands. The luteal phase may call for complex carbohydrates and magnesium-rich foods to prevent PMS symptoms like bloating and mood swings.

Yoga (Credit: You Aligned)
Yoga (Credit: You Aligned) Pulse Nigeria

Your energy levels fluctuate throughout the menstrual cycle, making it essential to adapt your workouts accordingly. When estrogen peaks in the follicular and ovulatory phases, you may feel more energised and motivated, making it an ideal time for high-intensity workouts like running or strength training. During the luteal phase, as progesterone rises, your body may need more rest, so consider focusing on lower-intensity activities such as yoga or walking. During menstruation, gentle exercises like stretching or meditation can support recovery and relaxation.

Cycle syncing isn't limited to physical changes; it also helps to plan your work and social activities around your emotional and mental peaks. The ovulatory phase boosts confidence and communication skills, making it an ideal time for meetings, presentations, or networking. During the luteal phase, your body and mind may lean toward introspection, so it's a great time to tackle analytical or creative tasks that require focus.

Your skin also responds to hormonal changes throughout the cycle. During the follicular and ovulatory phases, when estrogen is high, your skin may appear more radiant and less prone to breakouts. This allows lighter skincare routines. However, as progesterone rises in the luteal phase, you may experience oilier skin or acne. Adjusting your skincare products to include ingredients like salicylic acid can help manage these changes and keep your skin balanced throughout the cycle.

cold towel to depuff
cold towel to depuff Pulse Nigeria

Each phase of the cycle comes with distinct emotional needs. During the follicular and ovulatory phases, when energy is high, you may feel more sociable and upbeat, while the luteal phase can bring about a need for rest and self-care. Practice mindfulness or journaling during the luteal phase to process emotions. Prioritising self-care, whether through a warm bath, meditation, or spending time in nature, can help you stay grounded and connected to your body during times of lower energy.

Cycle syncing is a comprehensive approach that allows you to work in harmony with your body’s natural rhythms. By adjusting your diet, exercise, work, skincare, and self-care to match each phase of your menstrual cycle, you can feel more connected to your body and enjoy better overall health.

Embracing these changes not only enhances physical well-being but also fosters a deeper sense of balance and alignment with your body’s needs.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

