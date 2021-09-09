RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Natural Hair Girl: 5 ways to style an Afro

One of the great things about keeping natural hair is the styling options you have, one of which is the afro.

Diane Ross big afro [pinterest]
Afros are the natural state of a black woman’s hair, they have been in style since the days of our mothers and they are still fashionable now.

Afros are versatile and easy to style. Before you start any of these styles make sure your hair is well moisturized and conditioned.

Don’t be frugal with the coconut oil and the shea butter.

Here are five ways to style your afro;

A short fro is always a good way to go [pinterest]
If your natural hair isn’t that long or it shrinks, don’t be fooled into thinking you can’t just leave it as it is because you can. Before you keep the short fro, make sure you have trimmed your hair and it is at an equal.

Adesua rocking a parted afro [instagram/adesua]
If your hair is a bit longer and can maintain a parting, you can always part your natural hair.

The twist out fro gives your hair volume and curls. Make twists out before going to bed, then loosen it, apply some mousse for sheen.

Leave your hair after loosening braids
Leave your hair after loosening braids Pulse Nigeria

If you’ve just loosened your braids, you can let your hair be. It would provide the necessary volume with your hair needs.

Diane Ross' big afro [pinterest]
If you have long hair, you can always let it rise like Diane Ross'

Which of these afro styles do you love?

