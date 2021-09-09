Afros are versatile and easy to style. Before you start any of these styles make sure your hair is well moisturized and conditioned.

Don’t be frugal with the coconut oil and the shea butter.

Here are five ways to style your afro;

1. The short fro

Pulse Nigeria

If your natural hair isn’t that long or it shrinks, don’t be fooled into thinking you can’t just leave it as it is because you can. Before you keep the short fro, make sure you have trimmed your hair and it is at an equal.

2. The parting

Pulse Nigeria

If your hair is a bit longer and can maintain a parting, you can always part your natural hair.

3. The twist out fro

The twist out fro gives your hair volume and curls. Make twists out before going to bed, then loosen it, apply some mousse for sheen.

4. The braids fro

Pulse Nigeria

If you’ve just loosened your braids, you can let your hair be. It would provide the necessary volume with your hair needs.

5. The big fro

Pulse Nigeria

If you have long hair, you can always let it rise like Diane Ross'