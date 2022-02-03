RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ways to reduce flabby arms

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Flabby arms are what we refer to as ‘Christian mother arms’ in Nigerian slang.

Flabby arms can be embarrassing [Drali]
Flabby arms can be embarrassing [Drali]

It can be disheartening when you want to show off your arms in a sleeveless shirt, but you can't because are insecure about your arms.

Recommended articles

Here is how you can reduce flabby arms;

You can’t be eating eba at 11 pm in the night and be expecting to have perfect arms. Half of weight loss is based on diet.

Cut down the calories and eat more vegetables. Alcohol is high in calories too, so drink less

One of the best meals to eat is salmon. Salmon has anti-inflammatory qualities as well as, omega-3 acid which helps you burn fat.

Protein shakes, and protein helps you tone your muscles. Try eating more protein-based meals or protein shakes after working out for the maximal effect.

Try a bicep curl when exercising [GQ]
Try a bicep curl when exercising [GQ] Pulse Nigeria

When you are exercising, use dumbbells, tie resistance bands around your arms and try bicep curls which is a way of working out with dumbbells.

Jogging femme (Ebony Magazine)
Jogging femme (Ebony Magazine) Jogging femme (Ebony Magazine) pulse senegal

Cardio includes running, jogging, swimming or any exercise that increases your heart rate. Cardio helps in burning fat generally, and that includes the arms.

The seated lat tones muscles [Yanrefitness]
The seated lat tones muscles [Yanrefitness] Pulse Nigeria

This is an exercise done in a gym with a pulldown machine. This exercise helps you build the muscles in your biceps and strengthen the muscles in your shoulders.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What is a micro wedding and how do we plan it?

What is a micro wedding and how do we plan it?

The risks in piercing your br*asts

The risks in piercing your br*asts

If you are in danger, use any of these tricks to raise alarm

If you are in danger, use any of these tricks to raise alarm

What should and shouldn't make you sweat

What should and shouldn't make you sweat

Should women play hard to get? When it makes sense and when it doesn’t

Should women play hard to get? When it makes sense and when it doesn’t

S*x Education: 7 suprisingly erotic zones in the body

S*x Education: 7 suprisingly erotic zones in the body

The best pictures on Instagram this week

The best pictures on Instagram this week

Women Talk Sex: “I unlocked unimaginable levels of pleasure when I clocked 30

Women Talk Sex: “I unlocked unimaginable levels of pleasure when I clocked 30”

Do It Yourself: Hair treatments that will grow your hair in 1 month

Do It Yourself: Hair treatments that will grow your hair in 1 month

Trending

These are side effects of eating too many carrots

Carrot has side effects that are detrimental to your health [LifeGate]