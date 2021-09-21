Having nice edges beautifies your hairstyle and, having poor or scanty edges can be so embarrassing.

This is how to take care of your edges to avoid them pulling off and looking unflattering.

Be cautious of protective hairstyles

We all know those hairstylists that always want to start the hair from the beginning of your hairline and hold it tightly. They do your hair a lot more damage.

Sometimes, the hairstyles we think are protective like braids and twists aren’t that fair to your edges. So caution your hairstylist not to hold your edges so tightly.

Massage your hair with oil

If your edges are dry, they will break and fall out. Massage your hair with a natural oil like jojoba oil, olive oil, or grapeseed oil.

Massaging your hair with oil protect, strengthen your hair, and helps your edges grow.

Be wary of caps and scarves

Wearing caps, and scarves for a long time applies pressure on your edges and leads to breakage. You can also make it better by wearing silk scarves, moving your hat around and not keeping it in one place.

Protect your edges from your pillowcase

Your pillowcase absorbs oils and moisture from your hair and causes chafing from frequently rubbing against it. Tie a silk scarf around your forehead before bed to protect it.

Eat good food