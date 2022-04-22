RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ways to maintain a healthy body weight

Authors:

Gloria Idowu

Maintaining a healthy body weight is important in order to improve your daily life.

Maintaining a healthy body weight helps to lower the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke.

Here are some of the ways you can maintain a healthy body weight:

1) Exercise often: Exercise plays an important role in maintaining a healthy body weight and preventing obesity.

In order to keep a healthy body weight, you must make sure the calories you eat and drink equal the energy you burn. Exercise helps maintain and increase body mass. Exercise also helps to strengthen the heart and build muscles. To maintain a healthy body weight, make sure you find a good exercise routine or start going to the gym.

2) Drink more water: The body contains 60% water, which means water plays a role in the body's functions. Water keeps the body hydrated, boosts the body's metabolism, and also suppresses appetite. Water doesn’t contain calories, which can lead to obesity, and this is important in maintaining a healthy body weight. Instead of drinking drinks or soda, you should drink water instead in order to maintain a healthy body weight and prevent obesity.

3) Eat more protein: Protein is needed by the body for growth and weight maintenance. A modest intake of protein can help lose belly fat and also boost the body's metabolism. Protein helps you reduce your intake of calories, and this is caused by the function of weight-regulating hormones.

4) Get enough sleep: Sleeping can help you maintain a healthy body weight and also prevent obesity. Not getting enough sleep can lead to obesity and other metabolic disorders. The recommended duration of sleep for adults is seven to nine hours. Sleep is essential to maintaining a healthy body weight. When you sleep less than seven hours a day, it can lead to an increase in your appetite, which can lead to obesity.

5) Eat healthy foods: Regular intake of sugar and calories can lead to obesity. Instead of taking sugar, Take healthy foods, like vegetables and fruits.

