This is why, this year, more than ever, you need to figure out what living your best life means for YOU. Although living your best life may seem difficult, it is within your grasp. You can learn to embrace happiness and achieve inner peace simply by changing and incorporating some healthy habits into your life.

Take a look at the 5 ways you can start living your best life today!

1.Clear your head

Remove any tension, unhealthy expectations and apprehensions immediately. It’s the first thing you have to do deliberately to live the life you want to.

Be picky with your thoughts. Don’t entertain negative thoughts. Start imagining your ideal life. Reprogram your brain to think differently and allow yourself to be more open about life.

Seek out new experiences and instead of judging yourself start appreciating and celebrating yourself.

2. Design your ideal life

Once you have imagined your perfect life, it’s time to put things in motion. To design your ideal life, get serious with planning your days. Set a morning and evening routine and stick to it.

Spend some minutes working on your body. Go out in the fresh air. Find people who you look up to and spend time understanding how they tick and how you can adapt certain behaviours. Analyse the qualities and skills you need to develop to get there. Be disciplined and consistent with your routine.

3. Create a bucket list

Take out some minutes to write about things you always wanted to do. Whether it’s experiencing the a certain city, traveling with friends or giving a speech in front of an audience, create your website , whatever it is, write it down.

Bucket-lists are great reminders to live your best life and not get carried away in the mundane things of life. You are going to treasure every moment while checking off things from your list.

4. Focus on the positives

If you’re always surrounded by negative stuff, you can’t see how beautiful life is. Stay away from anything that is taking your sanity away. Train your brain to see good whether the outcome is in your favor or not.

Negativity breeds jealousy and insecurities. Replace negative people with positive and upbeat folks and negative thinking with positive thinking. Take a moment to count your blessings , everything and everyone close to your heart. Whether they are people or things, be appreciative of them.

5. Do something scary every once in a while that scares you

We all are scared of something or the other that keeps haunting us in dreams. It’s absolutely okay to feel scared or fearful of something but don’t let them restrict you in any form because the fears we don’t face become our limits.

Whether it’s about asking for a promotion or asking out that person, do something that terrifies you. What's the worst that could happen?! You will end up gaining strength, courage, and confidence with conquering every new fear.