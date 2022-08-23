RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ways to guarantee you never skip gym day

Temi Iwalaiye

How can you make sure you never forget your gym appointment?

Here's how to make sure you never miss a day at the gym [Istockphoto]
Here's how to make sure you never miss a day at the gym [Istockphoto]

You enrolled in a gym because you wanted to lose weight, but after one or two sessions, you gave up on your weight loss goals.

You're more likely to visit a gym that is nearby, preferably within walking distance of your home or workplace.

Friends will make you more accountable, and you'll visit the gym more if you have friends to encourage you.

Never underestimate the power of attraction. If you’re looking forward to seeing your crush whenever you’re at the gym, then you’ll go more often.

Do you know working out can be addictive? Your body releases hormones that make you enjoy exercising. Be consistent for a while, and you’ll realise that you enjoy it.

When you’re paying someone to help you lose weight, you won’t want your money to waste plus trainers can be so aggressive, they help you put in the work with the right type of exercises for your weight loss goal.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways to guarantee you never skip gym day

5 ways to guarantee you never skip gym day

5 perfect outfit ideas for bridesmaids

5 perfect outfit ideas for bridesmaids

5 unconventional snacks you'll commonly see in Warri

5 unconventional snacks you'll commonly see in Warri

Zylus Homes launches Zylus Court Phase II to consolidate efforts tackling housing deficit in Nigeria

Zylus Homes launches Zylus Court Phase II to consolidate efforts tackling housing deficit in Nigeria

Do It Yourself: Hair treatments that will grow your hair in 1 month

Do It Yourself: Hair treatments that will grow your hair in 1 month

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

How onions improves men's sex drive and health

How onions improves men's sex drive and health

5 biggest music festivals in Africa

5 biggest music festivals in Africa

Lagos Talks 91.3FM organises town hall meetings

Lagos Talks 91.3FM organises town hall meetings

Trending

Wider hips

4 foods that make your butt bigger naturally

Unhappy couple in bed(jivenaija)

Dear men, these 4 things may prevent you from lasting longer in bed

Condom

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible [Daily Advent]

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible