5 ways to guarantee you never skip gym day

You enrolled in a gym because you wanted to lose weight, but after one or two sessions, you gave up on your weight loss goals.

How can you be consistent with going to gym?

1. Visit a gym that is a walking distance

You're more likely to visit a gym that is nearby, preferably within walking distance of your home or workplace.

2. Sign up with a friend or group of friends

Friends will make you more accountable, and you'll visit the gym more if you have friends to encourage you.

3. Have a gym crush

Never underestimate the power of attraction. If you’re looking forward to seeing your crush whenever you’re at the gym, then you’ll go more often.

4. Genuinely enjoy working out

Do you know working out can be addictive? Your body releases hormones that make you enjoy exercising. Be consistent for a while, and you’ll realise that you enjoy it.

5. Get a trainer