5 ways to get relief from an aching back

Dealing with pain in your back can be extremely uncomfortable.

Here is how to get some relief;

1. Stretch

Maybe you have been sitting or laying down for too long. Get up and stretch! Take a short walk or try yoga.

Before you start your daily exercise do not forget to stretch out your muscles for increased flexibility.

2. Exercise

Exercise your body loosens tense muscles and causes endorphins to be released. Endorphins are happy hormones that relieve pain.

Swimming and other water sports can also bring relief to your aching back.

Try these exercises to straighten your aching muscles;

Touching the toes: This simple exercise can make your back feel better. Bend forward and touch your toes to relieve your back from pains.

Child’s Pose: You know how children sit when they are tired? The child pose would have you on the floor squatting with your knees, your head leaning forward between your knees and your hands stretched.

Cat-Cow Pose: Kneel on your legs and hands and raise your back towards the ceiling.

Cobra Pose: Lay flat on your stomach and raise your upper body up, let your head point towards the ceiling.

3. Wear comfortable shoes

If your shoes are too tight or too high they can easily strain your back, legs and neck.

High heels can mess up with body alignment and cause back pain.

Wear comfortable shoes that fit.

4. Sit properly

If you are always slouching when sitting on a desk you can easily get back pain.

Work with a comfortable chair and desk to improve your posture. A general rule that makes your back not ache is to sit in such a way that the computer screen is at your eye level.

5. Use heat or cold compress

After a long day, you feel your back aching like crazy. How do you get some relief? A hot and cold water compress would help you feel way better. Apply an icepack wrapped in a towel and massage your back.

A hot cloth also helps to relieve stiff and tense muscles.

Get a good mattress

If your mattress is no good or your pillows are too soft, there is the likelihood that you won’t sleep well and have intense back pains.