5 ways to achieve a fuller eyebrows

Thicker eyebrows have the effect of making the face appear more attractive.

Some people prefer thick eyebrows, while others prefer thin eyebrows, depending on their facial structure. There are several eye pencils, gels, and other items that can make your brows appear thicker.

However, there's a way you can get fuller brows without using makeup. Here are some natural ways you can get fuller eyebrows without using makeup:

1) Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is well known for its ability to improve hair growth as well as its skin benefits. Coconut oil can also be used to make your brows grow thicker. Coconut oil stimulates hair growth while also providing strong brow hair.

Simply warm a small amount of oil in your hands before massaging it into your brows. You can apply the oil overnight and then wash it off the next day.

2) Vaseline

Vaseline oil has been shown in studies to help thicken brows. It helps to hydrate and nourish the area, keeping the brows tight and straight. Apply a tiny bit of Vaseline to your brows two or three times per day. Within a few weeks, you should see a positive effect.

3) Olive Oil

Olive oil promotes hair growth. Olive oil contains proteins, antioxidants, and antibacterial compounds, all of which may help to promote hair health. Olive oil, which is high in vitamin E, can help your brow hair grow faster and thicker.

It will also help to keep the color dark. Before going to bed, massage your brows with warm olive oil for 5 minutes.

4) Castor Oil

Castor oil offers antibacterial and antifungal effects that are natural. Vitamin E, minerals, proteins, and Omega 6 and 9 beneficial fatty acids are also abundant. It is good for skin and hair because of its very high ricin oleic acid ratio.

It is a well-known and inexpensive method for achieving larger brows. Because castor oil is so thick, you can combine it with coconut oil and apply it to your brows every night.

5) Onion Juice

When onion juice is applied to the brows, it stimulates hair growth. It contains sulfur and minerals, which aid in the creation of collagen tissues, which are necessary for appropriate brow development.

Apply fresh onion juice to your brows and leave them for an hour before wiping away with a cotton ball drenched in diluted lemon juice.

