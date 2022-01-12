5 toxic and deadly ingredients in cosmetic products

Lip gloss easily enters the stomach and digestive system by licking and biting the lips. Powders can be inhaled. Eyeliners also enter the body through your eyes.

In small quantities, these products are not harmful because some of them serve as preservatives but using them frequently causes a lot of harm.

When you buy makeup, how many times do you go through the products to find out what is actually in them? Research by asbestos.com reveals that 1 out of 3 people read the ingredients on their makeup and cosmetic products.

However, there are some ingredients you must avoid because continuous use causes things like cancer, allergies, thyroid problems, asthma and hormonal imbalance.

When next you are buying cosmetics and makeup, look out for the following ingredients:

1. Paraben

Paraben is a preservative found in cosmetic products. It can cause hormonal imbalance, affect your fertility and reproductive organs, and is also cancerous.

2. Per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)

PFA is used to make cosmetic products water-resistant and last longer. Prolonged use causes a weak immune system, cancer, and high cholesterol.

3. Formaldehyde

Formaldehyde is an ingredient in eyelash glue, nail polish, and nail glue. Frequent use causes a burning sensation in the eyes, nose and throat, skin irritation, and cough.

4. Talc

Talc can be quite toxic when it is not tested for asbestos because talc and asbestos commonly occur together and they have to be separated. Talc can cause cancer.

5. Phthalates

Phthalates can be found in lotions, soaps, shampoos, nail polish and hairspray.