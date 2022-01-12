RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 toxic and deadly ingredients in cosmetic products

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

When you buy some makeup products, there is a chance that some toxic substances might be in it.

Some makeup products can be detrimental to your health [Thinkstock]
Research carried out at Harvard has shown that toxic chemicals in makeup and cosmetic products can enter the bloodstream.

Lip gloss easily enters the stomach and digestive system by licking and biting the lips. Powders can be inhaled. Eyeliners also enter the body through your eyes.

In small quantities, these products are not harmful because some of them serve as preservatives but using them frequently causes a lot of harm.

When you buy makeup, how many times do you go through the products to find out what is actually in them? Research by asbestos.com reveals that 1 out of 3 people read the ingredients on their makeup and cosmetic products.

However, there are some ingredients you must avoid because continuous use causes things like cancer, allergies, thyroid problems, asthma and hormonal imbalance.

When next you are buying cosmetics and makeup, look out for the following ingredients:

Paraben is a preservative found in cosmetic products. It can cause hormonal imbalance, affect your fertility and reproductive organs, and is also cancerous.

PFA is used to make cosmetic products water-resistant and last longer. Prolonged use causes a weak immune system, cancer, and high cholesterol.

Formaldehyde is an ingredient in eyelash glue, nail polish, and nail glue. Frequent use causes a burning sensation in the eyes, nose and throat, skin irritation, and cough.

Talc can be quite toxic when it is not tested for asbestos because talc and asbestos commonly occur together and they have to be separated. Talc can cause cancer.

Phthalates can be found in lotions, soaps, shampoos, nail polish and hairspray.

It disrupts hormones which can lead to cancer, and disrupt estrogen.

