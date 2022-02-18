5 tips to help you avoid eye strain while using digital devices

Here are five tips to help you avoid eye strain while using digital devices:

1. Make sure your screen is at the right brightness level:

One of the best ways to reduce eye strain is to make sure your screen is at the right brightness level. If it's too bright, it can cause fatigue and headaches. If it's too dark, you'll have a harder time seeing the images on your screen, which would also strain your eyes. Rather, try adjusting the brightness level until it's comfortable for you.

2. Take periodic breaks from using your device:

When using digital devices, take breaks every 20 minutes: It's important to take breaks during extended use of digital devices. This will help prevent eye strain and give your eyes a chance to rest. Every 20 minutes, look away from your device and focus on something else for a few minutes. This will help refresh your eyes.

Then, when you look back at your device's screen, it will be easier to see the images on it.

3. Use a screen protector to reduce glare on your screen:

There's a saying that 'the best way to avoid something is to face it head on.' This is true for eye strain as well. If you're using a device that has a lot of glare, try using a screen protector. This will help reduce the amount of glare on your screen, and make it easier for you to see what's on your device.

4. Adjust the font size and contrast on your device to make it easier to read:

Probably the most important thing you can do to avoid eye strain is adjust the font size and contrast on your device. By making it easier to read, you'll reduce the amount of time spent squinting at texts or images on your screen. This will help prevent eye fatigue and headaches later in the day. Also, make sure that you don't use your device in an area with a lot of bright light, as this can make it harder for you to see what's on the screen. Always use your device in a well-lit room where there is no glare or direct sunlight shining into the room.

5. Use glasses or contact lenses that are designed to reduce glare: