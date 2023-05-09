5 tips for managing excessive sweating

Many of the founders Insider surveyed saw 2023 as a big year for advancements in healthcare, from technology innovations and mental health to feminine care and sexual wellness. Ariela Safira, the founder and CEO of the mental-wellness membership startup Real, believes that mental-health care will begin to be focused more on children. "While mental health for the adult population needs changing urgently, kids' mental health is plummeting at a rate we've never seen before," she said. "From the pandemic to social media, this generation of kids is facing anxiety, depression, and self-harm at rates we've never seen before."Ashley Tyrner, the founder and CEO of the produce-delivery service FarmboxRx, believes that healthcare will gain momentum in 2023 and innovation will reach rural locations."We are really beginning to look at a whole-person model of care" and "wake up to the realities that rural America faces when trying to access healthcare," she said.Mulberg Altamirano, the founder of Lexington Public Relations, sees menopausal healthcare as a growing market."Women are seeking targeted health and wellness products at all stages of life, and this is poised to be a fast-growth sector," she said. Daphne Chen, a cofounder and the CEO of the at-home STD- and STI-screening-kit company TBD Health, said COVID-19 had taught people the importance of preventive measures and routine testing. In the same way, she believes this innovation will translate to sexual wellness. "As a result, there's been accelerated adoption of healthcare services like at-home testing that make it more convenient to get tested and treated," she said.

