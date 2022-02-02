5 times you should never wear makeup

Here are five times you should avoid makeup at all costs;

1. Do not wear makeup when going to the swimming pool

Do not wear makeup when going to the swimming pool because the chlorine and bleach in the water mixes with makeup to cause breakouts and inflammation.

2. Do not wear makeup when going to the gym or exercising

I get that you want to look good when going to the gym, but when you wear foundation, it mixes with your sweat and clogs your skin, which causes acne.

3. When you are breaking out

When you have pimples or acne break out, you might be tempted to use makeup to cover it up, but that only makes it worse.

4. Do not wear makeup when you are cleaning the house

Avoid makeup when you are doing some cleaning this is because the dirt and germs in the environment will mix and fall on your face.

5. After microneedling or laser hair removal

Microneedling is a cosmetic procedure for people who are scared of ageing. Certain injections are used to stimulate protein formation that reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

You should avoid makeup after such a procedure so the skin can heal.