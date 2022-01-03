5 things you need to stop this year

Some plan to 'japa', others plan to get married, procrastinate less, or lose weight.

Whatever your specific goal is, there are certain things we collectively need to let go of compulsorily:

1. Refusing to ask for help

You do not have to be a lone ranger this year.

Sure, not everyone you ask for help would help you and you shouldn't become too self-reliant on anyone, but you cannot do it all by yourself. You need to ask for help when you need it and be ready to receive it.

2. Being careless with your health

Your body is a temple, take care of it. Health is wealth and being mindful of what you eat and how your body feels is important.

3. Excessive behaviours like smoking or drinking or gambling

Moderation in all things is important. Any extreme habit must go. Getting so drunk at a party that you black out is nothing to be proud of.

4. Withholding love from others

You are happier to the degree that you show others that you love and care for them. Removing selfishness and self-centredness from the centre of your life will do you more good than harm.

An important part of showing love is practicing forgiveness and refusing to hold grudges.

5. Not saying how you feel or having violent outbursts

Self-expression is important to good mental health. Communicating your feelings is an essential part of good mental health. Bottling up your feelings is unhealthy.