When asked what our plans for the new year are, we all have our individual dreams, goals, and ambitions.
5 things you need to stop this year
Some bad habits have to go.
Some plan to 'japa', others plan to get married, procrastinate less, or lose weight.
Whatever your specific goal is, there are certain things we collectively need to let go of compulsorily:
1. Refusing to ask for help
You do not have to be a lone ranger this year.
Sure, not everyone you ask for help would help you and you shouldn't become too self-reliant on anyone, but you cannot do it all by yourself. You need to ask for help when you need it and be ready to receive it.
2. Being careless with your health
Your body is a temple, take care of it. Health is wealth and being mindful of what you eat and how your body feels is important.
3. Excessive behaviours like smoking or drinking or gambling
Moderation in all things is important. Any extreme habit must go. Getting so drunk at a party that you black out is nothing to be proud of.
4. Withholding love from others
You are happier to the degree that you show others that you love and care for them. Removing selfishness and self-centredness from the centre of your life will do you more good than harm.
An important part of showing love is practicing forgiveness and refusing to hold grudges.
5. Not saying how you feel or having violent outbursts
Self-expression is important to good mental health. Communicating your feelings is an essential part of good mental health. Bottling up your feelings is unhealthy.
Do you say yes when you mean to say no? Or do you find yourself having the need to show how you feel too strongly and then you end up saying hurtful words? Find a healthy balance.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng