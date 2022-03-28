5 things to know about alopecia areata

1. It is a skin disease that causes hair loss

Alopecia areata is a skin condition that causes hair loss. Suddenly, a person notices that there are bald patches on their hair and in some cases in other parts of their body.

2. It is an immunodeficiency disease

It is caused by white blood cells attacking hair follicles and reducing the rate at which hair is produced. There is no scientific reason why this happens.

3. It is a genetic disease

However, alopecia is a genetic disease. 20% of people who have alopecia do because a family member had it.

Statistically, 1 out of 50 people will experience alopecia or hair loss and it occurs among men and women equally.

Alopecia can happen at any age, but most people experience it at the age of 30.

4. It is not life-threatening or painful

It is not deadly or life-threatening and does not cause physical pain. The only effect it might have might be psychological as many people equate hair with beauty.

In case a person experiences loss of hair in their nose or eyelashes, it might make them more susceptible to eye and nose irritation.

5. There is no cure