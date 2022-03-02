5 things to do if your skin is peeling

Why is my skin peeling?

Skin peeling can be caused by several factors ranging from toxic substances in the environment, allergic reasons or serious skin conditions like psoriasis, ringworm and eczema.

What should you do if your skin is peeling?

Here is what you can do:

1. Avoid hot showers and avoid over scrubbing your face

Lukewarm showers are better. Hot showers dry out your skin and so does over scrubbing.

2. Avoid antibacterial soaps

When your skin is dry, you might be tempted to double down on antibacterial soaps - don’t. They all contain alcohol that are are bad for your dry skin.

3. Use sunscreen

Sunburn can be one reason why your skin is peeling, so use sunscreen or a lotion that has sunscreen.

4. Use a face moisturiser and stay hydrated

A good moisturiser will help to lock in moisture and prevent dryness. Also, drink a lot of water.

5. Try these anti-inflammatory home remedies

Apply aloe vera on your skin for a few minutes and wash it off with cool water.

or add some baking soda to your bathing water.

or rub some honey on your skin for a few minutes and wash it off.