Skin peeling is a very distressing skin condition, your skin feels dry, white and scaly. It just doesn’t look good.
5 things to do if your skin is peeling
So you notice your skin is peeling, how do you go about it?
Why is my skin peeling?
Skin peeling can be caused by several factors ranging from toxic substances in the environment, allergic reasons or serious skin conditions like psoriasis, ringworm and eczema.
What should you do if your skin is peeling?
Here is what you can do:
1. Avoid hot showers and avoid over scrubbing your face
Lukewarm showers are better. Hot showers dry out your skin and so does over scrubbing.
2. Avoid antibacterial soaps
When your skin is dry, you might be tempted to double down on antibacterial soaps - don’t. They all contain alcohol that are are bad for your dry skin.
3. Use sunscreen
Sunburn can be one reason why your skin is peeling, so use sunscreen or a lotion that has sunscreen.
4. Use a face moisturiser and stay hydrated
A good moisturiser will help to lock in moisture and prevent dryness. Also, drink a lot of water.
5. Try these anti-inflammatory home remedies
Apply aloe vera on your skin for a few minutes and wash it off with cool water.
or add some baking soda to your bathing water.
or rub some honey on your skin for a few minutes and wash it off.
Lastly, you should visit a doctor or pharmacists to prescribe some drugs and ointment.
