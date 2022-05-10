5 things that can weaken your immune system

Here are some things that you are unknowingly doing that are causing harm to your immune system;

1. Lack of sleep:

Sleep is beneficial to the body. It is recommended that you sleep for about 7-8 hours per day. Not getting enough sleep can cause havoc on your immune system. It can also expose the body to disease, which might take a longer period of time for you to recover from because the body can't produce antibodies.

2.Consuming too much junk food:

Junk food contains too much sugar, which can damage the immune system. Studies show that high sugar intake can suppress your immune system, which may reduce the body's ability to ward off disease. Instead of taking junk, you can opt for fruits and vegetables.

3. Not exercising the body:

Exercise is important for your physical and mental health. It helps reduce your chances of developing heart disease. It also helps keep the body in shape. When you don't exercise the body, you are probably exposing your body to diseases. Research shows that exercise helps in flushing out bacteria from the body and also reduces your chance of contracting a cold. It is important that you exercise your body at least three times a week in order to boost your immune system.

4. Drinking alcohol:

Drinking alcohol is dangerous to the immune system. It makes it harder for the immune system to fight against diseases and infections. It also increases the risk of serious infections. Alcohol triggers infection and kills healthy gut bacteria, so it's best to avoid alcohol.

5. Stress: