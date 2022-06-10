RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 surprising good things sex does to you

Authors:

Daniel Nti

When it comes to sex there are several heath benefits that comes with it. We've put together this list to help you learn everything you need to know.

We often do not sing the praises of sex but having sex ushers in a rush of feel-good chemicals that can reduce stress, improve sleep, and more.

When it comes to sex, it is probably the one thing that few people struggle to find motivation for. It's certainly not exercise, which we all know is good for us but can be extremely hard to pull off every day.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 health benefits of sex you probably didn't know.

1.It distress you

Having sex with your partner is of great help when you feel stressed. A hormone that makes you feel good is released when you have sexual intercourse with someone.

2.It improves sleep

Having good sex may help you fall asleep faster and improve the quality of your sleep. The relationship between sleep and sex creates an opportunity to improve both of them along with your overall well-being.

3. Lowers blood pressure.

A hormone associated with intimacy and reduced stress, is released by intimate contact. Work on improving your sex life, and you can improve your blood pressure, too.

4.Boosts Self-Esteem

Aside all of the physical benefits for having sex frequently, sexual intercourse can also improve emotional wellness such as boosting self-esteem.

5.Improves cardiovascular health

Science has it that men who have sex more than twice a week, have a lesser risk of getting a heart attack, than men who had sex less than once a month.

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

