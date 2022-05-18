5 surprising facts about obesity

There are several types of obesity, some of which include food obesity and gluten diets. Obesity is caused by several factors, which includes:

Excessive food

Diet

Lack of exercise

Medications

Disorders

Here are some facts you probably don't know about obesity:

1) According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 2.8 million adults die every year due to obesity. Also, 44% of diabetes cases, 23% of heart diseases, and 7–41% of some cancers are caused by obesity.

2) Research shows that nobody is born obese. Instead, the common form of human obesity is characterized by weight gain of roughly 1–2 kg per year over a period of 15–25 years, depending on the individual. When spread out over 365 days, this yearly weight gain is fairly minimal.

3) In most countries, obesity kills more people than starvation. According to the WHO, obesity has reached epidemic proportions globally, with at least 2.8 million people dying each year as a result of being overweight or obese.

4) Sometimes, it's difficult to differentiate between being overweight and being obese. The only difference is that being overweight occurs with a BMI range of 25.0–29.9, while being obese occurs with a BMI of 30.0 or greater.