RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 reasons you should not wear makeup everyday

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Wearing makeup everyday is a bad idea.

Blending is important in makeup [allnaijatrends]
Blending is important in makeup [allnaijatrends]

Makeup is not a novel invention, it has been in existence since the time of Cleopatra and it has many benefits.

Recommended articles

Makeup enhances beauty and covers imperfections. However, there are downsides to wearing makeup every day;

Wearing makeup every day clogs your facial pores, this can lead to acne, breakouts and other facial blemishes. Sometimes, you need to let your skin breath.

Makeup wears out your skin. If you do not wear sunscreen before applying makeup and you walk under the sun, there will be lines, spots and wrinkles on your face.

The skin around your eyes is one of the most sensitive parts of your face and it goes through the most stress during makeup with concealers, mascaras, eyeshadow, eyeliners and eyelashes. These things can cause severe eye infections.

Wearing makeup every day can cause acne because it clogs your pores and leads to breakouts. If your skin is already prone to acne, makeup makes it worse.

Most people do not use makeup that’s best for their skin. If your skin is ordinarily dry, makeup only makes it worse and if it is oily then it gets more oily when you apply makeup. It is much easier to use the best makeup for your skin type.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 causes and prevention of cancer

7 causes and prevention of cancer

5 reasons you should not wear makeup everyday

5 reasons you should not wear makeup everyday

5 times you should never wear makeup

5 times you should never wear makeup

5 signs your office is toxic

5 signs your office is toxic

5 most iconic celebrity pregnancy photoshoot

5 most iconic celebrity pregnancy photoshoot

Do you know about the first and only female Alaafin of Oyo, Orompoto?

Do you know about the first and only female Alaafin of Oyo, Orompoto?

How to handle relationship conflicts without losing your partner

How to handle relationship conflicts without losing your partner

Men, if a babe tells you these 5 things, you should be very worried

Men, if a babe tells you these 5 things, you should be very worried

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

Trending

These side effects of turmeric will make you more careful while consuming it

Turmeric is very beneficial but has side effects that needs to be monitored [Healthline]