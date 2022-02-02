5 reasons you should not wear makeup everyday

Makeup enhances beauty and covers imperfections. However, there are downsides to wearing makeup every day;

1. It clogs your pores

Wearing makeup every day clogs your facial pores, this can lead to acne, breakouts and other facial blemishes. Sometimes, you need to let your skin breath.

2. It may cause premature ageing

Makeup wears out your skin. If you do not wear sunscreen before applying makeup and you walk under the sun, there will be lines, spots and wrinkles on your face.

3. Makeup leads to eye infections

The skin around your eyes is one of the most sensitive parts of your face and it goes through the most stress during makeup with concealers, mascaras, eyeshadow, eyeliners and eyelashes. These things can cause severe eye infections.

4. It can cause acne and breakouts

Wearing makeup every day can cause acne because it clogs your pores and leads to breakouts. If your skin is already prone to acne, makeup makes it worse.

5. Makeup can cause dry or oily skin