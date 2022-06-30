5 reasons you need to take better care of your skin

You asked a friend or checked Google, and they came up with so many things, and you couldn’t even fathom where to start. So, you gave up. I’m here to tell you not to give up.

Some people say - skin is not meant to be perfect. A Twitter user said, “there’s absolutely nothing wrong in having facial hairs, stretch marks, blemishes, acne. Genetics & your hormones switching up on you unprovoked is not worth you feeling insecure about and learning to put naysayers in their place.”

She is right to some extent, random breakouts are normal, but that doesn’t mean you should forgo skincare.

Here’s why skincare is important

The routine can be therapeutic

Embrace it as a ritual that calms you. Cleansing your face from the dirt and embracing clean, smooth skin.

2. Skincare works

Except you are buying bleaching creams from Instagram vendors, products like Cerave, Neutrogena, Advanced Snail 92, Simple and Paula’s Choice works! When you use it consistently, your skin will thank you for it.

3. It improves your self esteem

You know how you feel when there is a big pimple on your forehead? well, you don't have to feel like that.

Consistent skincare brings improvement, and that leads to more confidence.

4. It reduces the amount of makeup you need and makes makeup look better

You don’t have to use makeup every time you go out if your skin is well taken care of - again, I am not talking about bleaching.

Plus, if you have blotching skin and wide pores makeup will not look good on you.

5. Flawless skin is attainable

"Skin is not meant to be perfect" - wrong. Your skin can be perfect if you do the right things. (Pores are normal but glowing and acne-free skin is possible)