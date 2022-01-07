5 reasons you can't sleep at night

But we might find our eyes wide open at night staring into space, unable to sleep.

Here is why:

1. You are worried

Anxious thoughts can interfere with your sleep and prevent you from having a good night's rest.

Even if you finally sleep, you might not find it restful. Letting go of your anxious thoughts and worries is a prerequisite to sleeping well.

2. Your sleeping environment is not conducive

The way you lay your bed is how you will lie on it. You are more likely to sleep when the bed is laid, the blinds or curtains are drawn, the lights are off, and the room temperature is conducive.

3. Eating habits

Drinking caffeinated beverages or drinks with a lot of sugar will disrupt your sleep because your body will convert it to energy.

Eating late is not a good idea too because you might also stay awake because of indigestion.

4. You are distracted

Your television is on, you are watching an addictive series on Netflix, scrolling through social media or chatting with friends. There is no way you would feel like sleeping or sleeping on time.

5. You have a sleeping disorder