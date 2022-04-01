5 reasons why you wake up tired

Here are some reasons why you are waking up tired;

1. Sleep inertia

Your brain has to boot when you wake. Few people wake up feeling energized, there is initial grogginess when you wake up that should disappear after a few minutes or hours. Coffee or a shower should jolt you back.

2. Mattress problems

Your mattress has everything to do with how well you sleep and wake up. Using a medium-firm mattress guarantees you better sleep. A soft or hard mattress will disrupt your sleep.

If your mattress is new, you'll not wake up with aches and pains.

Plus, if you have dust mites or bed bugs in your bed there is no way you are waking up feeling refreshed.

3. Shift work sleep disorder (SWSD)

If you work the night shift, early morning shifts or non-traditional hours, you are likely to wake up feeling tired, your sleep won’t feel refreshing or you’ll be drowsy and sleepy throughout the day.

4. Excess screen time

Using your phone or laptop before you sleep is an excellent way to ensure you do not sleep well and you wake up tired.

The blue light emitted from phones and laptops can make you alert during the day but at night it reduces the melatonin your body needs to secrete to fall asleep as well as regulate your body’s sleep-wake cycle.

Spending time on your phone or laptop will make you wake up tired.

5. Drinking alcohol

Alcohol can make you fall asleep but that doesn’t mean you'll have a good sleep. It makes you wake up multiple times to pee and wake up with a hangover if you drank too much.