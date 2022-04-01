RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 reasons why you wake up tired

Temi Iwalaiye

You feel tired, you sleep but you still wake up tired.

Sleeping at night is a struggle for some people [Helpguide]
After a long, hard day, you rush to bed, hoping to get some good night sleep and wake up feeling energized, just to sleep and wake up feeling tired. Which makes you wonder, what’s the purpose of sleeping even.

Here are some reasons why you are waking up tired;

Your brain has to boot when you wake. Few people wake up feeling energized, there is initial grogginess when you wake up that should disappear after a few minutes or hours. Coffee or a shower should jolt you back.

Your mattress has everything to do with how well you sleep and wake up. Using a medium-firm mattress guarantees you better sleep. A soft or hard mattress will disrupt your sleep.

If your mattress is new, you'll not wake up with aches and pains.

Plus, if you have dust mites or bed bugs in your bed there is no way you are waking up feeling refreshed.

If you work the night shift, early morning shifts or non-traditional hours, you are likely to wake up feeling tired, your sleep won’t feel refreshing or you’ll be drowsy and sleepy throughout the day.

Using your phone or laptop before you sleep is an excellent way to ensure you do not sleep well and you wake up tired.

The blue light emitted from phones and laptops can make you alert during the day but at night it reduces the melatonin your body needs to secrete to fall asleep as well as regulate your body’s sleep-wake cycle.

Spending time on your phone or laptop will make you wake up tired.

Alcohol can make you fall asleep but that doesn’t mean you'll have a good sleep. It makes you wake up multiple times to pee and wake up with a hangover if you drank too much.

Finally, sleep is different from rest. You may be sleeping but are you resting? Rest involves your body and your mind, not just your body. Sometimes, you may be sleeping but not resting your mind especially when weighed down by anxious thoughts.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

