5 reasons why you should have s*x during pregnancy

Pregnant women and their partners often wonder if its safe to have sex during pregnancy.

Pregnant woman and her husband
Sex is a natural, normal part of pregnancy, if you're having a normal pregnancy. Penetration and intercourse’s movement won't harm the baby, who is protected by your abdomen and the uterus’ muscular walls.

If you probably thought having sex during your pregnancy was dangerous to your baby’s health, here are some reasons why you shouldn't be afraid at all.

  • Aids blood circulation

Blood supply doubles up during pregnancy to meet the requirements of the mother and child. Increased circulation is one of the importance of sex during pregnancy period.

With the release of hormones, sex restores the adequate supply of oxygen and nutrition to the foetus to aid growth and development.

  • Speeds up post-partum recovery

Orgasms during sex during pregnancy prepare the pelvic muscles for birth which in turn speeds up postpartum recovery.

  • Induces labour and easy delivery

This can best be known as the most important reason as every woman desires to have an easy delivery.

Having an orgasm spurs your uterus to contract therefore regular sex during pregnancy helps to contract the pelvic muscles and open the cervix. This helps in a normal delivery as the process of labour becomes easier and does not need any external help to bring the baby out.

Some doctors even suggest having sex closer to your due date to induce labour.

  • Reduces the risk of high blood pressure

Having a healthy blood pressure is always a good thing. But it’s especially important when you have a baby on board since high blood pressure is linked to the pregnancy complication preeclampsia.

  • Reduces stress and pain

Although pregnancy is usually a happy time, it’s normal to worry about things like work and how your life will change after your baby is born. Oxytocin, the love hormone that your body releases when you have an orgasm, can help to negate some of that stress and also help you sleep better.

