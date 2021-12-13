5 reasons why you need to cut down on soda

Research shows that a 100ml Coca-Cola can contain about 10.6g of sugar, a 330ml can contain about 35g which is about nine teaspoons of sugar. A 500ml bottle contains more than 50g of sugar which is over 12 teaspoons. The recommended sugar intake for an average adult is 7 cubes per day. A single 330ml can already contain more sugar than an adult should consume daily.

Even though we know soda is not healthy, it can be very hard to stop. The thought of a chilled bottle of Pepsi after a long day under the sun is more appealing than the adverse effect it has on our health. Below are some reasons why you really need to cut down on soda consumption.

Soda is linked to obesity

One of the reasons you're not shedding that extra flesh even after you've been trying for a really long time is because you cannot stop taking Pepsi and Coca-Cola. Soda is high in calories so if you're trying to lose weight, the thought of soda shouldn't even be appealing to you.

Soda can result in decreased energy levels

Soda contains caffeine which can make you dehydrated and can also overstimulate the nervous system making you fatigued and exhausted all the time.

Soda increases your chance of suffering from skin conditions like acne

Regular and unguarded consumption of soda causes your skin to break out and also increases your chances of getting acne that then leads to black spots. Do your skin a lot of good by reducing your soda intake.

Soda has absolutely no nutritional value

It has no vitamins, minerals, fiber, or any other essential nutrients. It only adds excess sugar and calories to your body.

People who regularly consume soda have been found to have an increased chance of suffering from chronic conditions like Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Quitting soda may seem very hard but with time, consistency, and also soda alternatives like infused sparkling water, water, herbal fruit teas, etc, you will outgrow the cravings.

---