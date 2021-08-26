5 reasons why visiting the dentist regularly is essential

Taking care of the mouth is therefore necessary. Some don’t think it’s important until they have a problem with their lips, teeth, gums, tongue or jaw.

One doesn’t need to wait for that to happen. A visit to the dentist must be a ritual. It is recommended this is done at least every six months.

Here are some of the reasons why:

1. Keeps the mouth healthy

A regular visit to the dentist will ensure your mouth is as healthy as possible. While we can do certain practices by ourselves such as brushing the teeth at least twice a day (morning and night) and flossing after meals, the dentist goes deeper to clean the teeth and gums via a procedure known as scaling and polishing. Here, build up of plaque in the gums and teeth is removed and the teeth is polished to give it a shiny, clean look.

This and other Periodontics procedures such as Regeneration, Gingivectomy, will give your mouth all-round goodness.

2. Detects dental problems early

Problems can arise in our mouth without getting to know. This is why visiting the dentist is necessary because it can be detected when thorough examination is done. With regular visits to the dentist, severe oral conditions such as Gingivitis, Periodontitis, Oral Cancer, Tooth Decay and more, can be detected early and treated on time before it causes further havoc.

3. Offers quality advice on oral health

A visit to the dentist provides an opportunity to be given advice on best practices and products needed in keeping the mouth healthy. For some, certain toothbrushes or even toothpastes will not be suitable. Certain foods need to be avoided after some procedures among many other things. All these will ensure optimal oral health which is best advised under the watch of a dentist.

4. Best experts on oral health matters

There are some people who take matters into their own hands by getting advice and remedy from untrained professionals who claim to have solutions to dental problems. While it might tend to work for some, it is not very effective for others and it will cause problems. A dentist is an experienced and trained professional in the area of oral health. The most common and rare problems have been studied and researched over the years and keeps evolving. This makes them the best professionals to go to rather than someone who has little or no scientific knowledge on oral health problems.

5. Helps Improve overall mental wellbeing

Having healthy teeth will tell on the overall mood and mindset of the body. If one has good looking teeth, there’s that aura of confidence they have anywhere they go. Someone who has bad dentition, bad breath and other problems such as a mouth ulcer, a hole in the teeth among other issues, might not have confidence as some of these aforementioned problems come with excruciating pain.

The longer they linger, the more they can alter the state of mental health which could lead to depression, anxiety and stress disorders which in turn could lead to more health complications such as high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes and more. Visiting a dentist should therefore be taken seriously.

Dental consultation is seen as expensive. This might be true especially in private facilities. However, the government at both federal and state level offer cheaper and more affordable rates with up-to-date tools and equipment available. This option can therefore be taken as an alternative.

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

