5 reasons to bathe with cold water

So, what are the benefits of having a cold water shower?

1. Cold water showers increase alertness.

If you are struggling with getting out of bed in the morning, having a cold shower will wake you up by increasing your alertness and heart rate.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Cold water showers reduce soreness after intense working out

Cold water will relax your muscles after working out. Immersing your body in cold water after exercise or working out triggers automatically soothing feelings.

3. Cold water soothes itchy skin

If you feel like your body itches, it is a good idea to bathe with cold water, as it will make you feel calmer and reduce the itching feeling.

4. Cold water makes your skin glow and hair healthier

Cold water constricts blood flow, tightens your skin, and makes it glow.

Washing your hair with cold water is also a good idea. Cold water does not dry out the sebum (oil) layer in your skin, unlike hot water.

5. Cold water increases blood circulation

Cold water blood circulate around your body and deep within your tissues.