Sexual intimacy is meant to be an enjoyable experience, but when it becomes painful, you'll find yourself avoiding it.

While there’s no doubt that painful intercourse can have a major impact on your life and your relationship with your partner, it’s nothing to agonize over or feel embarrassed about. You're not the only one going through this.

Whether the pain is fleeting or chronic, it can be incredibly frustrating. Here are some of the reasons why you experience pain during sex.

1. Vaginismus

Vaginismus is a condition in which there's an involuntary contraction of the vaginal and pelvic floor muscles, and there can be so much tension that it doesn't even allow for entry. Since the tightening of these muscles is involuntary, it can happen even when a person is aroused and wants to have sex.

2. Tightness in the vagina entrance

Women have to be enormously aroused to be able to accommodate a man’s penis. It takes multiple orgasms usually, so your partner has to be very patient. In some situations, size matters. If a male partner has a large penis and your vagina is small, you could experience pain. Keep in mind, though, that a woman’s body size is not related to the size of her vagina.

3. Vaginal infection

According to studies, an outbreak of genital herpes, UTIs, yeast infections, chlamydia, and gonorrhea are all examples of vaginal infections that can make sex painful and uncomfortable. These infections can cause inflammation or irritation of the vulva and vaginal canal, which makes entry and penetration hurt.

4. Injuries or irritation to the vulva and vagina

The skin of the vulva and vaginal opening is very delicate and sensitive so it's not uncommon for injuries to happen. These injuries could be caused by an accident, surgery, pelvic trauma, female circumcision, piercings gone wrong, or an incision made to widen the birth canal. They can cause tears and scarring that make sex very painful upon entry, especially if there's a wound that isn't fully healed.

So if you do have an injury on or around your genitals, it's important to take the time to heal properly before you have sex.

5. Problems with the cervix (opening to the uterus)

In this case, the penis can reach the cervix at maximum penetration. So problems with the cervix (such as infections) can cause pain during deep penetration.