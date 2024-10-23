Did he shift your womb or not? 5 reasons for stomach pain after sex

The phrase 'He shifted my womb' is a colloquial way of saying that a man's penetration was particularly deep and painful. However, this is not anatomically possible.

Here are five possible reasons for stomach pain after sex

1. Sex position

Avoid sex positions that allow for deep thrusting if you experience stomach pain after sex.

During vaginal or anal intercourse, certain sex positions allow deeper penetration, which may be painful.

Post-sex discomfort and stomach aches can be avoided by adopting sex positions where the woman controls the depth of penetration.

2. Tilted uterus

A tilted uterus affects 1 in 4 females. A tilted uterus leans back at the cervix instead of forward.

Although not a serious issue, it can cause stomach pain during or after sex. A doctor can correctly diagnose if you have this condition and help the female find a comfortable sex position and angle to avoid discomfort.

3. Endometriosis

This is a condition where the tissues lining the uterus expand outside of the pelvis or elsewhere within.

It can cause pain in the back, pelvis, and stomach after or even during intercourse as a result of the expansion of endometrial tissues.

Additionally, a woman with endometriosis may feel excruciating menstrual pain, bleeding or spotting in between periods, bowel pains, and a heavy flow.

4. Ovarian cysts

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled pockets that develop inside or on the ovaries, usually painless.

Larger cysts can cause stomach or lower abdominal pain, worsening during or after sex. Symptoms include bloating, pain in the lower back or thighs, and abdominal fullness or heaviness.

5. Uterine fibroids

Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths that affect 1 in 3 females, causing abdominal or lower back pain, heavy periods, stomach pain, constipation, and pain during and after sex.