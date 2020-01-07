You're expected to breastfeed your baby every two to three hours throughout the day. So finding enough breastmilk for the baby can get tricky sometimes. This article will focus on how to produce more breast milk naturally.

How to produce more breastmilk

Some of the causes of low supply of breast milk include low food and fluid intake, tiredness, too much stress, and feeding the baby for only short periods. Below are ways you can produce more breastmilk for your baby naturally.

Eat a balanced diet

5 practical steps to produce more breastmilk

As a breastfeeding mother, you need to maintain a well-balanced diet to improve your breast milk production, especially when you're going exclusive. Typically, a breastfeeding mother needs 300-500 calories per day. Again, this depends on how active you are during your day.

Feed the baby more

5 practical steps to produce more breastmilk

This might seem like something you shouldn't be doing since you don't even have enough breast milk as it is. You should feed the baby more regularly because the more the baby sucks your breast the more hormones are triggered and more breastmilk is released. To create a schedule that helps you maintain breast milk production, feed the baby 8 to 12 times a day.

Feed the baby from both sides

There is a benefit to feeding your baby from both breasts. When the baby sucks the nipples there is stimulation that helps increase the production of breastmilk. So having the baby suck from both sides will actually help you produce more milk. Also, when breast milk comes to both breasts often, more fat is present in the milk.

Stimulate your breast

Stimulation increases breast milk, and sometimes the baby's stimulation might not be enough. So you may need to stimulate yourself using a method known as the hand expression technique. Use this method to provide extra stimulation after breastfeeding the baby. Though this method takes some time to learn, most mums prefer it because it is more natural and it is free.

Proper positioning

5 practical steps to produce more breastmilk

Since more breast milk consumption increases breast milk production, you want to be sure the baby is well-positioned to suckle properly. If the baby isn't suckling properly, there will be less production of breastmilk. The trick to this is in the way you support the baby's neck while breastfeeding. So make sure your supporting arm is well-positioned.

Stay hydrated

Taking sufficient fluids can help your body produce more breastmilk. The body uses a lot of water for different activities, including breast milk production. You should be looking to drink 3.1 litres (13 cups) of fluid per day. The quantity of water you take is dependent on the way your body works and how hot the weather is.

As a breastfeeding mother, try to rest your body properly and avoid stressing yourself out. It contributes to a shortage of breast milk.

Healthline

Read also: Why you should breastfeed on demand, according to science

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com