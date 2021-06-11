5 natural remedy for oily skin

And studies have shown that stress, fried food, processed food, and sugary substances are among the factors that increased the production of sebum.

However, when sebum is caused by genetics or hormones, it becomes very tough to prevent.

Be that as it may, there are natural remedies that can help reduce the symptoms of oily skin without the use of drugs or expensive skin-care regimen. Read on to see the natural remedies for oily skin.

Here are five natural remedies for oily skin

1. Aloe Vera

The usefulness of Aloe Vera cannot be overemphasized. Widely known for soothing burns and other skin conditions, Aloe Vera is very useful when it comes to reducing the symptoms of oily skin.

As a matter of fact, there’s good scientific evidence that it helps treat flaky skin caused by oily patches.

Procedure for reducing the symptom of oily skin with Aloe Vera

Apply a thin layer to your face before bedtime

Leave it on until morning

Rinse face with water

Note

It is believed that Aloe Vera triggers allergic reaction on sensitive skin. So, it is, therefore, advisable to test a small amount on your forearm if you have not used aloe vera before.

If no reaction appears within 24 to 48 hours it should be safe to use.

2 . Orange

Orange peels are rich in astringent properties which restrict the excess oil secretion. The vitamin C present in it prevents wrinkles and makes your skin fresh and soft.

Procedures for reducing the oily skin with orange

Let the orange peels dry under the sun until crisp.

Blend them into fine powder.

Combine orange peel powder and rose water to make a paste.

Spread a layer of the paste on the skin and leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse off with water and pat dry.

Extra tip



The application of orange juice to the body help provides fair and younger looking skin. And for effective result, apply orange juice directly on the skin or mix it with any other natural ingredients.

3. Tomatoes

Though this might seem ridiculous, but it is true. Tomatoes contain salicylic acid, a common acne home remedy.

The acids in tomatoes does not only help absorb excess skin oils, it also help unclog pores.

Procedure for reducing the symptom of oily skin with tomatoes

Combine one teaspoon sugar with the pulp of 1 tomato.

Apply to the skin in a circular motion.

Leave the mask on for 5 minutes.

Rinse thoroughly with tepid water and pat dry.

4. Honey

When it comes to skin remedy, honey is one of nature’s most revered agent. With its antibacterial and antiseptic abilities, honey is great for oily and acne-prone skin.

As a natural humectant, it helps keep the skin moist but not oily. And this is because humectants draw moisture from the skin without replacing it.

Procedure for reducing the symptom of oily skin with honey

Spread a thin layer, preferably raw, onto your face

Let it dry for about 10 minutes

Rinse thoroughly with tepid water.

Obviously, many people with oily skin don’t wash their face daily. As a matter of fact, it is expected of you to wash your face, at least, twice a day if your skin is oily.