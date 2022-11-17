5 natural remedies for dark circles under the eyes

1. Cucumbers

Cucumbers relieve swelling and skin irritation which causes dark circles around your eyes. Additionally, cucumbers are a wonderful moisturizer for your eyes because of their high water content.

2. Tea bags

There isn't much research on how tea bags reduce under-eye circles. Generally speaking, it appears that using tea bags as cold or warm compresses around the eyes does work.

Green and black tea bags might be your best bet for treating dark circles since both are high in antioxidants.

3. Tomato

Lycopene, an antioxidant in tomatoes that reduces inflammation, many people believe placing tomatoes on your eyes reduces swelling.

There is no evidence that tomatoes reduce dark circles. Also, take care to avoid getting tomato juice in your eyes.

4. Potato

A few slices of raw potato, which are rich in vitamin C, may help to brighten the area around the eyes and lessen the visibility of the dark circles.

5. Coconut oil