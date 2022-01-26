5 natural ingredients that lighten sunburnt skin

The sun causes your skin to darken and produce more melanin. If you want to lighten your skin, what sort of natural ingredients should you have in mind;

1. Kojic Acid

Kojic Acid is perfect for lightening your skin.

It is obtained from natural ingredients; mushroom-like fungi and prevents melanin from being produced which in turn, lightens the skin.

2. Arbutin

Buy creams that contain arbutin. Arbutin is the natural form of hydroquinone that helps lighten one’s skin. It also reduces the production of melanin.

3. Niacinamide

This is also known as Vitamin B3 and reduces melanin production. The great thing about Niacinamide is that it is appropriate for sensitive skin.

4. Lactic Acid

Lactic acid is a mild lightening substance that would not cause some of the harsh effects of bleaching.

It is obtained from sour milk and exfoliates the skin. It also suppresses the production of melanin.

5. Vitamin C