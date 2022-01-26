RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 natural ingredients that lighten sunburnt skin

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

These natural ingredients will lighten your skin after it has been dealt with by the sun.

Sunburn causes hyperpigmentation [Healthline]
Sunburn causes hyperpigmentation [Healthline]

When your skin gets discoloured as a result of sunburn, you do not need to moisturize your skin more but gently lighten it, especially the portion of your face that is now darker.

Recommended articles

The sun causes your skin to darken and produce more melanin. If you want to lighten your skin, what sort of natural ingredients should you have in mind;

Kojic Acid is perfect for lightening your skin.

It is obtained from natural ingredients; mushroom-like fungi and prevents melanin from being produced which in turn, lightens the skin.

Buy creams that contain arbutin. Arbutin is the natural form of hydroquinone that helps lighten one’s skin. It also reduces the production of melanin.

This is also known as Vitamin B3 and reduces melanin production. The great thing about Niacinamide is that it is appropriate for sensitive skin.

Lactic acid is a mild lightening substance that would not cause some of the harsh effects of bleaching.

It is obtained from sour milk and exfoliates the skin. It also suppresses the production of melanin.

Topical vitamin C should be an essential part of your skincare routine because it brightens your skin and gives you a more even tone.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 natural ingredients that lighten sunburnt skin

5 natural ingredients that lighten sunburnt skin

Fashion Police: Is Neo's style classic or ordinary?

Fashion Police: Is Neo's style classic or ordinary?

Different caps and hats worn by African men

Different caps and hats worn by African men

Porcelain teeth veneers cost

Porcelain teeth veneers cost

Date ideas under N5,000

Date ideas under N5,000

9 Healthy food tips

9 Healthy food tips

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Trending

These side effects of turmeric will make you more careful while consuming it

Turmeric is very beneficial but has side effects that needs to be monitored [Healthline]