When your skin gets discoloured as a result of sunburn, you do not need to moisturize your skin more but gently lighten it, especially the portion of your face that is now darker.
5 natural ingredients that lighten sunburnt skin
These natural ingredients will lighten your skin after it has been dealt with by the sun.
The sun causes your skin to darken and produce more melanin. If you want to lighten your skin, what sort of natural ingredients should you have in mind;
1. Kojic Acid
Kojic Acid is perfect for lightening your skin.
It is obtained from natural ingredients; mushroom-like fungi and prevents melanin from being produced which in turn, lightens the skin.
2. Arbutin
Buy creams that contain arbutin. Arbutin is the natural form of hydroquinone that helps lighten one’s skin. It also reduces the production of melanin.
3. Niacinamide
This is also known as Vitamin B3 and reduces melanin production. The great thing about Niacinamide is that it is appropriate for sensitive skin.
4. Lactic Acid
Lactic acid is a mild lightening substance that would not cause some of the harsh effects of bleaching.
It is obtained from sour milk and exfoliates the skin. It also suppresses the production of melanin.
5. Vitamin C
Topical vitamin C should be an essential part of your skincare routine because it brightens your skin and gives you a more even tone.
